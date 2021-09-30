5 batting tips to help you win at World Cricket Championship

World Cricket Championship (WCC) is the most popular cricket mobile game franchise in the world.

In 10 years since the franchise began, there have been multiple versions of the game, with the most active users being from India where the game developer Nextwave Multimedia is based.

The most recent iteration of the franchise is WCC3 which has over 110 million downloads worldwide. It was the fourth version of the game, following WCC Rivals launched in 2019 as a real-time multiplayer game. WCC Rivals made it possible for cricket mobile gaming to become an esport.

When Red Bull M.E.O. was conducted in 2020, it featured a championship in World Cricket Championship with players competing in WCC2 and WCC3 during qualifying rounds, and then fighting it out in the brackets playing WCC Rivals as a level-playing field.

Batting in WCC3 © Nextwave Multimedia

Yogesh Bhuva won that first edition of the competition with WCC, and is one of the experts of the game.

Here he lists out how a novice gamer in WCC can do their best with batting tips for playing WCC3 and WCC Rivals.

01 Tip 1: Start aggressive and try to score on every ball

The game usually lasts two overs for each batting innings. This can quickly build pressure for the batting side so you want to take advantage of every delivery to score runs.

“Missing a ball is as bad as losing a wicket,” Yogesh says.

02 Tip 2: Watch the pitch of the ball to get your shot timing right

Time the shot by the pitch of the ball © Nextwave Multimedia

“It is important to read the field and bowling but in the end timing matters a lot. Whether you will score a six, lose a wicket or waste a ball, all depends on how well you time a hit in this game,” says Yogesh.

To get your shot timing right, Yogesh suggests watching the ball pitch.

“If it’s a pacer, be ready to swing as soon as you anticipate the ball hitting the ground. If it is a slow bowler then it makes sense to wait a fraction of a second before swinging. But don’t wait too long, that allows the ball to spin,” he adds.

03 Tip 3: When possible, play the lofted shot

The lofted shot will get you maximum runs © Nextwave Multimedia

One of the main points of the game for competitive gamers is when to use the lofted shot and when to keep the ball on the ground. But when a lofted shot can be played, always opt to play it since it gets you more runs.

“You will need to choose between the power drive and the loft usually. The aim should be hit as many lofted shots as possible,” Yogesh says.

04 Tip 4: Be cautious when playing the lofted shot

A well-timed lofted shot ensures six runs. But if your timing is not perfect, you might waste a chance for runs or lose a wicket.

“Sometimes it is wiser to hold on with the big hit for a couple of balls till you get a sense of the pace that the ball is coming on to your bat. This is also sensible to do if the bowling changes, particularly from fast to slow. In fact, one needs be a little more cautious with the slow bowlers and spinners as the pace of the ball becomes difficult to judge and hence there is a higher chance of getting your timing wrong,” says Yogesh.

05 Tip 5: Pay attention to field placements

Target empty areas in the fielding deep with lofted shots © Nextwave Multimedia

“If you are lofting in the direction of the fielders, any flaw in timing could result in you getting caught. But if you manage to play away from the fielders, swiping in the direction of gaps, you may score even if your timing is not perfect,” says Yogesh.

Even a mistimed power drive hit in the gap can fetch a boundary. “Basically it's about playing to the field placements,” he adds.