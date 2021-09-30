6 bowling tips for World Cricket Championship that can help you win games

World Cricket Championship (WCC) is the most widely played cricket mobile game franchise in the world.

Its latest edition, WCC3, has over 110 million downloads worldwide since launch in 2020.

The previous edition was WCC Rivals, which was introduced as a real-time multiplayer game, allowing for esports within the cricket mobile game for the first-time ever.

Red Bull M.E.O. 2020 in India featured a competition in World Cricket Championship with players competing in WCC2 and WCC3 during qualifying rounds, and then playing it out in the competition brackets on WCC Rivals as a level-playing field.

Bowling in WCC3 © Nextwave Multimedia

Yogesh Bhuva won that first edition of the competition with WCC, and the title will be part of Red Bull M.E.O. 2021 as well.

As one of the experts of the game, Yogesh is aware that much like it is for real cricket, bowling is cornerstone of winning matches in the virtual game.

Here Yogesh lists tips for bowling in WCC3 and WCC Rivals which can help you win your matches.

01 Tip 1: Build pressure from the beginning

Force the batter to play towards your fielding placement © Nextwave Multimedia

The game only has two overs for each batting innings. So registering dot balls at the start will immediately put pressure on the batting side. To do this, you could start with a surprise delivery from the first ball.

“Whether it is reverse swing outside the off stump with a heavy off side fielding, or even a slower delivery, the batter is usually not expecting something like this with the first ball,” Yogesh says.

“[With a starting dot ball] then I can try different things with a slightly defensive field placement. Like I could bowl on the off side with most of my fielders spread far of the off,” he adds.

02 Tip 2: Play around with the pace of your bowling

Very much like the game on the field, changing up your deliveries gives you a special edge in WCC3 and WCC Rivals.

“In this game, the batter is not aware when I am going to bowl a slow one. So if I change my pace from fast to slow and the batter goes for a lofted shot, there is a high chance of the player missing the ball or getting caught,” says Yogesh.

He points out that slower deliveries are easier to hit to the boundary line if spotted well. “But overall they have given me the most wickets,” he says.

03 Tip 3: Pitch the ball according to your delivery

Pitch according to your bowling style and delivery © Nextwave Multimedia

This might seem an obvious one, but many gamers can get this wrong.

“You need to have a fair assessment of where the ball will move after bouncing if you are opting for a kind of swing. If you are placing the marker outside the off stump and swing the ball away it will go too wide to be effective,” he says.

04 Tip 4: Try to perfect one delivery and use it well

Though WCC Rivals gives you options from cutters to different types of swing balls, Yogesh tends to favour the reverse swing. He knows how the delivery will perform and often sets his field according to it.

“I like to bowl the reverse swing that eventually moves away from the batter. When doing this, I place my fielders mostly on the off side. This limits the batterscope to time and hit the ball, and it can give me a dot ball and in some cases even a wicket,” he says.

05 Tip 5: Remember to use the fielding booster

The boosters can be very helpful © Nextwave Multimedia

“Commonly people use the batting and bowling boosters but fielding boosters are rarely used. The fielding booster makes your fielders alert. You can get run outs when they are going for a double and even when going for a single sometimes,” Yogesh says.

06 Tip 6: Pay attention to the batter’s weaknesses

You will start to notice patterns and styles of play the more time you spend in the game. Yogesh says that every gamer has a style, and hence every gamer has a weakness. Try to spot your opponent’s weakness and make changes to your game accordingly.

“Once we are a little into the game, I can read the opponent’s weaknesses. [I change my fielding placement] and make them play more on those sides [where they are weak],” he says.