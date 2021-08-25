World of Tanks: Console vs PC - Who Wins?

Fun fact: there are actually five versions of World of Tanks roaming out in the wild, causing countless hours of wanton and gleeful destruction across platforms. It’s hard to believe it given the mammoth success of World of Tanks, but what started off as a title that was rejected by multiple big publishers and eventually self-published on PC has made some impressive ground in terms of world gaming domination.

Perhaps more impressive is the reality that Wargaming hasn’t phoned it in when it comes to porting the core game across platforms. In fact, the term ‘port’ doesn’t do the effort justice, given that World of Tanks game has been reimagined and/or rebuilt multiple times. Initially, this was more out of practicality than anything else, given that the second platform Wargaming developed World of Tanks for was mobile and tablets.

In May 2013, World of Tanks Blitz started rolling out on iOS and Android devices, with a smaller player count (7v7, compared to the PC’s 15v15 battles). Such was its popularity, it’s now driven full circle and is available On Windows 10 devices (mobile, tablet and PC) with cross-platform play potential. While that may sound imbalanced given that Windows 10 PC users are armed with the accuracy of keyboard and mouse combos, the PC player base is kept in separate matchmaking queues from mobile/tablet gamers to kept things fair.

Twitch play is more dominant on PC, and easier © [unknown]

The year after Blitz first hit mobile screens, Wargaming launched the Xbox 360 version of World of Tanks. This is where Wargaming was able to test and iterate on the differences between PC players and console gamers as it relates to World of Tanks. In broad terms, telemetry data showed that consolers take a more aggressive approach than PC player base, combating reduced joystick accuracy with blitzkrieg-style tactics that result in frantic and fast-paced battles. This, in turn, makes for great spectating potential.

For those players that started on the Xbox 360 and shifted to the new-gen facelift on the Xbox One , their last-gen progress carried over to Microsoft’s latest console. On top of this, Xbox 360 owners can play with or against their Xbox One brethren across platforms.

While aiming across console versions of World of Tanks isn’t as precise as on PC with a mouse, players can activate aim assist and tap a button to lock onto a targeted tank, which makes it easier to track enemies, especially when employing aggressive circle-and-shoot strategies. It doesn’t guarantee a hit, though, as the in-game ballistics necessitate leading a target when they’re moving across your reticule, so it’s far from an insta-win button.

Will we ever fully see cross-platform play? © Wargaming

There’s also been a lot of streamlining on the console side of things. Initial training helps newcomers get their head around the basics, as well as the importance of the different roles that particular tank classes play in the battle. It helps that the tanks actually look better on new-gen systems compared to PC because additional visual fidelity is required to match the assumption that consolers are playing on larger screens.

In terms of the all-important user-interface, the console versions have been restructured to make important information clearer. Essential information such as reload time and health flanks the crosshair for immediate reference, and the simplified mini-map is clearer in terms of topography for at-a-glance information on a player’s surroundings.

Instead of embracing the module upgrade system for each tank that’s part of World of Tanks on PC, the console upgrade mechanic has been simplified to the selection of pre-built packages. Console players don’t have to upgrade individual components. Instead, each purchased package upgrades a combination of factors, such as damage, speed and armour rating. While this doesn’t let consolers specialise their tanks in modular areas, it helps to keep things more balanced on non-PC platforms by restricting players to predetermined upgrade paths.

The PC version has endured and endured © Wargaming

There are other differences, such as a larger roster of tanks on PC compared to console, but Wargaming’s intention is to continue to roll out more steel beasts in the future. On top of this, there’s exclusive content for PlayStation 4 users, which is expected to be mirrored in some capacity on the Xbox One. This includes both maps and skins, which aren’t available on the PC. That said, the PC player base does have access to a range of cosmetic mods that range from skins and sounds, to crosshairs and mini-maps.

Despite the differences in content between PC and console, there’s really no point in saying one is superior to the other, given the differences in not just content but also in how the player base is approaching the game. If you fancy a slower-paced experience with greater accuracy and mod support, the PC version is for you. If you’d rather a faster-paced experience with better-looking tanks, aggressive tactics and some exclusive content, try out the console version.

If both appeal to you, well, you can have your cake and eat it, too: World of Tanks is, after all, a free-to-play game that requires zero investment to get into the thick of online tank warfare.