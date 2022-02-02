20 skate cities to shred before you pile out

Skateboarding is predominantly an urban expression. Street skateboarding was created and developed on the slopes and pavements of cities, and the relationship between the urban sprawl and restless, thrill-seeking youth is at the core of the genesis of our beloved activity.

To this end, we thought we would pool our collective experiences of skating around the world to choose ten global cities which we can recommend to any skater looking to bust out and see somewhere new.

Naturally, there will be some about which you will already be somewhat familiar, but we also tried to give it a little twist by adding some less obvious skate meccas which can easily qualify as great skate destinations.

Hopefully this feature might be of some help in planning your next city-bound skate trip, rolling down memory lane, or just bugging out to some of the concrete planet’s finest terrain!

Barcelona – the mecca

Walker Ryan - Ollie © Gaston Francisco

What is there to add about the most famous skate city on the planet? Barcelona started being heavily noticed during the late 1990's; some of the Transworld videos portrayed incredible lines in an amazing spot with the best ground and ledges. That spot was Macba , and it remains to this day one of the most iconic skate spots in the world.

Blessed with mild weather and the most innovative architects, Barcelona has been in the limelight of skateboarding for over a decade and always evolves, adding new spots to existing ones or transforming classic spots in new ways. A city with a very intense nightlife, easy and relaxed lifestyle, and a beach filled with beautiful human beings, it is every skater's dream city .

I love Barcelona, it’s like heaven for skateboarders. Smooth ground everywhere you go, nice weather and interesting people. Maxim Habanec

Berlin – a summer’s must

Farid Ulrich - Wallie © Florian Hopfensperger

At the beginning of the new millennium, Berlin emerged as the go-to European city . Heavy reconstruction which has been ongoing since reunification in 1989 has brought a lot of new and impressive spots to the most diverse city in Germany.

Such diversity also makes it a very open-minded place where street artists, skaters and young people in general have found a place to call home.

Come in the summer months and enjoy the virtues of one of the most beautiful cities in the world with a very relaxed ambience while scouting for some unique spots. Do not miss the Kulturforum , which is the equivalent to Barcelona's Macba .

Los Angeles – where it all started

Mason Silva - Backside Smithgrind © Sam McGuire

A staple classic. The streets are lined with immense palm trees which flourish under the ever-present blazing sun. One of the cradles of skateboarding and to this day home of the skate industry and a large percentage of professional skaters, LA has always been on every skater’s bucket list and for several good reasons.

Over time, it has become harder and harder to skate the streets of this beautiful city but the infamous school yards are still everybody's meeting point on the weekends, when the kids leave school and the elder guys with their skateboards start jumping fences. J-Kwon is a must on Sundays, but keep your eyes open for police strolling by every now and then.

Guangzhou – the Asian skate Eldorado

Nick Garcia - Crailslide © Sam McGuire

Looking for an affordable skate trip with some of the best spots in the world? Consider China's third largest city Guangzhou for your next skate destination. This massively sprawling city is practically made of marble, with hundreds of amazing marble plazas scattered throughout the city; even a lot of the handrails have a perfect marble approach.

If you get tired of the perfect plazas worry not, as the city is also filled with plenty of other unique spots like the famous ribbon quarter pipe as seen in just about every skate video from 2014. The city is very affordable, getting around is easy and cheap via the subway system or taxis.

An expensive flight, depending on your location in the world – but once there you and your crew can go and live like kings on a shoestring budget, all while enjoying some of the best dim sum on earth . Combine that with it being just a short ride to Shenzhen and Hong Kong, and it is no surprise that Guangzhou is heralded as one of the best cities for skateboarding in the world.

San Francisco – where history was made

Jack Curtin - Switch Crooked Grind © Dave Chami

What remains to be said about the mother of all skateboard cities? Before Barcelona, before Berlin there was San Francisco , home to Thrasher magazine, Deluxe distribution and more skate folklore per square metre than anywhere else in the world.

True, the Embarcadero and other iconic spots may have fallen victim to their own popularity and been re-developed beyond skateboarding use, but in 3rd and Army you have arguably the greatest street spot of all time, and the city’s status as bohemian Eldorado remains despite the skyrocketing rents caused by the influx of digital revolutionaries.

The hills remain terrifying to traverse on any wheels, the tram tracks are still a bigger ollie than you would like to do at the speed required to clear them, and the Mission district burritos are still bigger than one person should eat. Put simply, SF has to be done if for no other reason than to realise how much skate history was made here.

Brasilia – made to skate

Concrete Dreams

Brasilia is a very special city . It was one of the few cities in the world that was designed and built before any people where living in it. The renowned Brazilian architect Oscar Niemeyer was involved in the project and it was built to be the federal capital of Brazil.

Brasilia has also been the birthplace of Felipe Gustavo and it holds some of the best spots in Latin America. Brasilia is geographically remote, but the trip is absolutely worth it if you are in the region and looking for solid skate spots with little bust probabilities.

Melbourne – down under spot galore

Chris Joslin - Backside Flip © Sam McGuire

As a rule of thumb when it comes to cities, the second one is usually the interesting one. Principal cities tend to take first bite of everything and become predictable as a result. Second cities (and third, and fourth) tend to be more liveable, less showy and better loved as a result.

Melbourne is the textbook example of this; while Sydney does of course have Bondi, the Opera House and Bowlarama , Melbs (as locals seem to refer to her) is the skateboarding hothouse scene of Australia, and almost everyone will tell you it is Australia’s coolest city by a country mile.

Why? Simple city layout, terrific food, groovy arts scene, open urban planning and 20 skateparks within a 10-mile radius including not one but two outdoor vert ramps mean that while San Francisco may be the most storied city in skateboarding’s history, Melbourne is the world’s most skateboarding-est city today. Plus, Australians are overwhelmingly decent skins who look after visitors like their own, so you can’t lose, really!

Copenhagen – eco and skateboarding friendly

Tommy Fynn - Backside Overcrooks © Gaston Francisco

Copenhagen is the capital of Denmark. This bicycle friendly city is also one of the greenest in the world and plans to be carbon-emission free by 2025. Copenhagen made a big impact in the skateboarding world with a little help from the CPH Open contest , one of the best events in Europe which resembles the laid-back contests of the 90's. The spots here are pretty futuristic, the people that inhabit the city are very progressive.

If you make it out here, rent a bike, go watch the contest and visit the district of Christiania which holds the infamous wooden bowl immortalised by Tom Penny.

Moscow – Eastern marble block

Thaynan Costa - Frontside Tailslide Into Bank © Gaston Francisco

The Russian capital boasts Soviet architecture which makes it very different to most cities of the world, and one of the few where you actually can escape globalisation and feel that you are in different place. The marble monuments depicting grandiose moments from the Soviet epoch are all over the place and produce some of the best spots you have ever seen.

The traffic can be intense, and it is not the safest place to be, but the reward for taking such risks are worth it. Jump on the Metro and be stunned by its luxury and go all the way to Victory Park to skate one of the most famous spots this country has to offer.

Local skaters are very friendly and open to showing visitors around provided they are respectful of their customs.

Mar del Plata – Latin America’s skateboarding cradle

Madars Apse - Backside Flip © Gaston Francisco

This small, laid-back beach town in Argentina is a perfect place to escape winter in the northern hemisphere when it becomes summer down there – and this city goes off in summertime. Home to Milton Martinez , the city is filled with smooth spots that overlook the ocean and it also has some of the best and oldest transition spots in Argentina.

This is one of the the first places that saw skateboarding in Latin America as you can tell by watching the older generations that still rip the concrete parks.

Go to a restaurant, try some steak and hang out with the locals who will show you a great time skating during the day – and an even better one once night falls and the city comes to life.

Marseille - for skate terrain old and new!

Marseilles generations © Red Bull Content Pool Ben Raitano – Frontside 5-0 © Clément Le Gall Du Prado Bowl, Marseille © Teddy Mollerec Victor Campillo – Wallride Nollie Out © Clément Le Gall Thomas Grech – Varial Heel © Clement Le Gall

Even though skateboarding was alive and kicking in Marseille before the early '90s, it was really when the Bowl du Prado came to life back in 1991 that Marseille suddenly exploded on skateboarding's global consciousness. From that summer on, cohorts of pro skaters made sure to hit the new French hotspot as part of their European summer contest pilgrimage. For several years now, the constantly evolving city has seen a lot of street spots emerge, too: City Hall, la Major and the Saint Charles train station are all worth hitting up if you're ever in Marseille. If you wander a little outside the city limits there are also a handful of other skateable gems of varying ages. Marseille has been a must-visit for a generation of skaters, but now the skate scene in all its forms and functions is flourishing like never before . Don’t miss out!

Marseille’s Bowl du Prado is my second home. Really, it is where I grew up. It’s a bowl that allows you to make big slides, beautiful lines ... in fact, it's a bit like an artificial wave. It has a lot of flow. I know it by heart. Vincent Matheron

Rio - where the wild things are

Gian Naccarato – Switch Front Tail © Gaston Francisco Raphael Gibson - Hardflip © Vinicius Branca Rio street art © Gaston Francisco Tiago Lemos – Switch Back 180 © Gaston Francisco Leticia Bufoni – Smith Grind © Pablo Vaz Nilo Pecanha - Smith Grind © Frederico Vegele Lorran Freitas pushing through Rio © Rodrigo Poroco Nicholas Dias – Backside Nosegrind Revert © Gaston Francisco

The very name of Rio de Janeiro is the most evocative in the world. Perhaps only Paris can rival Rio as a mental picture painted in the mind's eye. A city for whom the word contrasts might have been invented, Rio is a world city and life is lived with a particular gusto there. A couple of interesting things about skating in Rio: the city is hemmed-in between the mountains and world-famous waterfront, so it really took the rejuvenation of the downtown for global sports events in order to create really good ledge spots relatively recently. Rio is also home to an historic concrete bowl-skating scene, which is by no means common throughout South America. In fact, there are even DIY concrete parks in the favelas overlooking the city. Rio is about as real as skating gets. The city's reputation for wildness in all regards is not imagined!

Sofia - eastern exposure

Lubo Slavkov – Wallie © Veliko Balabanov 5-High Skatepark © Niall Neeson Yavor Vechernikov – Smith Grind © Veliko Balabanov NDK Ledges © Rich West Joe O'Donnell – Ollie Transfer © Veliko Balabanov

Sofia has a magic to it as a city. It doesn't have endless spots, but it's a city so old that they can't dig down in it without finding yet another civilisation. The opening of 5-High Skatepark on the fifth floor of a funky converted industrial unit means the locals can skate all year round for the first time. Also be sure to go and hang out at Grindhouse Skate Club, a hideout in the city centre woods with an indoor mini-ramp and regular, noisy live bands. Every skater in the city seems to pass through this fantastic DIY venue at some point, so it's a great place to meet people, and very friendly for visitors.

The skate scene is welcoming and lively and the Monument Park has just been approved by the city authorities to have an old municipal pond excavated and turned into a city centre bowl. Life can be hard in one of Europe’s poorest countries, but Sofia is a safe city, stylish in its own way and full of life. Come the weekend, every venue is packed and the nights can roll on until very, very late indeed. One of Europe’s last great undiscovered cities and with a tight-knit, multi-generational skate scene that reaches into most facets of life there, Sofia is a place to return to. Real skaters will love it .

Paris - for the skate renaissance

Hugo Corbin – Frontside 50-50 Pop Over © Clement Couleur Julien Morin – Front Feeble © Clement Chouleur Oscar Candon – Switch 50-50 © Clement Chouleur Tom Belot – Tailgrab © Thibault Le Nours Skyler Trent – Frontside Wallride © Clement Chouleur

Even though Paris has a deep skateboarding history , it's only quite recently that the French capital has become a must-visit city for any skater looking to collect footage or just have a good time. The rebuilding of Place de la République, the skate/fashion explosion and the will of the city to make more public spaces accessible to skateboarders have clearly all been factors in this Parisian skate renaissance. Word on the street is that a lot more shared areas will be developed throughout the city in the upcoming years. Several skateshops continue to thrive in Paris, including Nozbone, Day Off, Odilon and Snowbeach, all of which collectively help to keep the Parisian scene's fires burning on a daily basis. If Paris offers a lot of street architecture to skate, the same cannot be said when it comes to transition, or what we might call 'park skating’. On the upside there, Vans collaborated with Cosanostra skatepark and the city of Chelles (roughly 18km east of the city centre) to build a brand new Vans Park Series Bowl which remains in situ for the skaters of France and beyond to use daily.

San Diego - where times are always golden

San Diego © Mike Blabac Sk8mafia © Mike Blabac Pat Duffy - Backside smith © Mike Blabac Tristen Funkhauser - Hurricane © Mike Blabac Wes Kremer - Shifty flip © Mike Blabac

Many famous pros, and skateboard companies have called San Diego home over the past 25 years. Some have moved on, but there's always been a solid skate scene. The beaches are beautiful, the weather is always perfect – as are most the skate spots. It very well just might have it all. North County San Diego – about a 30-minute drive from Downtown – has a lot of spots and may well be the best place for transition skating in the world. No California skate mission is complete without visiting San Diego : enjoy the perfect weather, its great culture- and hopefully a Peter Smolik sighting!

Lisbon - the rebirth of cool

Anibal Martins – Backside Smithgrind © Joao Mascarenhas 25 de Abril Bridge © Joao Mascarenhas Downtown radness © Hugo Silva João Allen – 50-50 to wild ride © Pedro Raimundo Thaynan Costa – Frontside 50-50 © Joao Mascarenhas

Lisbon recently became one of the top-three most-desirable cities in the world for tourism. Even though it is known by skaters as a city with a traditional ground surfacing known as ‘Calcada’, which is really bad for skating, in the last few years they have received more and more international skaters who have gone to enjoy the lifestyle there and soldier against some of Lisbon’s unique spots. Skating alone isn’t the draw here, though – the climate is lovely, food and socialising are reasonable. It is true that Lisbon is not the easiest city to skate, and realistically skating from spot to spot is a struggle. More likely you will end up driving from one place to the next, but the challenges these spots provide and the overall ambience of Lisbon make it a place enjoyed not just by skate rats but by everyone who simply likes to travel.

London - hold tight!

Kennington Skatepark © Rich West Dave Chesson, Switch Tre © Rich West Southbank, London © Rich West Ewen Bower – Stalefish © Rich West Meanwhile 2 © Rich West Stevie Thompson, Bastard Plant © Rich West Big Ben © Rich West James Hall, Bluntslide © Rich West Mile End Skatepark © Rich West

What makes London so great for skating is the Tube. London’s underground network means you can buy a one-day travelcard and traverse the city from sun up to sun down (please note – sunshine not provided) going from mini-ramp session to concrete skatepark to street sessions, taking in the incredible diversity of the city all the while. London is home to Stockwell Skatepark , possibly the best-loved of the city's old skate spots. Located behind the Brixton Academy, well served by the Portuguese cafés up the road, it is worth the journey on its own. If you visit London, it is best to do so in high summer when a lot of the stress associated with work and hustle seems to get lost in the wind and the city really comes into her own. Make your own sandwiches and buy a travelcard. Sorted, bruv!

Lyon - going beyond the cliché

Julien Merour, Stalefish © Loic Benoit Lyon by night © Loic Benoit Phil Zwijsen, Five O Drop In © Loic Benoit Lyon © Loic Benoit Flo Marfaing, Switch Backside Heelflip © Loic Benoit Greg Laufersweiler, Heelflip Crooks © Loic Benoit

Lyon has long been considered France's skateboarding capital and is truly a breeding ground for French skate culture. On the skatepark side of things not much has changed since the famous La Piste park in the early 90s, but progress is being made and some new structures have appeared of late – a new plaza in the 'Parc Blandan', and for winter sessions, there is the Gerland skatepark. Should you need to buy skate stuff, then you'd have to visit ABS, Wall St or Namasté skateshops. Guaranteed, these guys will help you out, and maybe give you some tips about the closest spot. Oh, and don't forget: Lyon is France’s gastronomic capital, so leave time aside for some proper eating!

New York - don't sleep

Silvester Eduardo - Ollie © Zander Taketomo NYC © Zander Taketomo Dan Pensyl - Ollie © Zander Taketomo Daniel Kim - Lipslide © Zander Taketomo Empire State Building © Zander Taketomo

As one of the world’s most iconic cities, it’s not surprising that NYC has been one of the most popular skate destinations for decades. Historically, lower Manhattan has been the hub of skateboarding in NY, and sessions at the Brooklyn Banks date back to the early 1980s. The streets of downtown, midtown and everywhere in between are featured in countless videos that helped shape the aesthetic and identity of east coast skateboarding as a whole. Lots of people wax poetic about skating the New York of yesteryear, but if you look around today, the city’s skate scene is thriving. With new spots and parks popping up all the time, and independent brands and shops that support the community, great things are happening all the time in NYC – as always.

Buenos Aires - boulevards and beauty abound

Paris Laurenti, Backside Tailslide © Diego San Martin Buenos Aires © RBMH Miguel Barrionuevo Backside Flip © Diego San Martin Obelisk © Diego San Martin

Buenos Aires is a big, thriving city. The capital of Argentina, it is home to one of the largest skate scenes in Latin America. It also has a long history in skateboarding that goes back as far as the early 1970s, and the scene has grown stronger ever since. A big spot for the scene is the small shopping centre ‘Bond Street’. This underground centre is filled with tattoo shops and skate shops- Sound Systems being one of the oldest and owned by Javier Bianco, a local legend who actually was the first Argentinian to make it to Thrasher (with an invert, in 1982!). In the past 2 years about 22 concrete public skateparks have been built in the city. Today the city is full of skateboarders. If you have time and no destination, Buenos Aires might be the place to go- and the friendly locals will make sure you have a great time!

