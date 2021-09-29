Limit's Preheat explains how to get better at World of Warcraft

Preheat battled for 14 days at the Red Bull Gaming Sphere as Limit became the second guild in the world to defeat Queen Azshara in the Eternal Palace raid .

It's been a relentless slog as Preheat and his guild have been battling for over 12 hours a day to get through the bosses... twice! Yep, after the weekly reset, Limit had to battle through all seven bosses again in order to reach Queen Azshara for a second time.

It was a fight that required a level of stamina and skill that's beyond most World of Wacraft players. However, if you are a WoW player you can still learn something from the likes of Preheat. In the second of a three-part video series with caster Rich Campbell, Preheat explained how he improved, revealing some useful tips in the process.

WoW World First: Rich Campbell meets Limit's Preheat – Part 2

1. Learn from your mistakes

People just kicked my ass – I definitely had a moment when I realised I was shit. Preheat, Limit

Preheat took Rich back to his early days of raiding, explaining how the only way to get better when you're struggling is to look up logs and learn from your mistakes. This becomes even more important when playing with really good players like his Limit guildmates – you should never stop learning and improving.

"You enter a raid and you face off against someone who plays the same class, the same gear, the same spec, but you get put in the dirt and you’re like ok, I’m doing worthing wrong. I need to figure out what that is and fix it," says Preheat. "I need to go look up all these logs, figure out what I’m doing wrong, re-evaluate what I’m doing, because if you ever get stuck in a thought process where you think you’re the expert and you know everything, you’re going to go into a nosedive. You have to constantly be in the mindset of: ‘how am I going to improve' or you’re going to fall behind.”

2. Play with better players

Like anyone who plays a team sport, be it esports or traditional sports, it's extremely difficult to carry a a group of average players to victory. Preheat is in a guild with some of the world's best players, and acknowledges the importance of competing with top talent.

“I would say that unless you’re a very self-driven person who is always looking at logs, and being extremely proactive, if you don’t play with good players, you’re never going to improve. I would say that that’s the most important thing.”

3. Learn how to read logs

Finally, Preheat was asked what advice he had for players who wanted to learn how to read logs...

"The ability to read logs is the most important skillset that you can learn," he said. "One of the most important things you can do straight off is if your class has a good theorycrafting community, start with them to get the basics, and then afterwards look at what other people were doing.

"If you’re trying to figure out what a specific player is doing, the best bet is to look at the events, the casts from the logs...

"Have the readout of the combat log; he pressed fireball here and then meteor here... You’ve got to look at it line by line to piece it all together."

These tips are from episode two of a three-part interview with Rich Campbell. Check out the other parts below to find out how Preheat started playing WoW on a dial-up connection, what it's been like meeting and playing with his Limit teammates at the Red Bull Gaming Sphere, and which member of the guild Preheat describes as a fake Twitch troll.

