Xbox Series X – Everything we know so far
© Microsoft
Microsoft’s next-gen Xbox console is coming later this year, which means we already know a lot about what might just be the most powerful console ever created. Read on for more!
With every new generation of console, there’s genuine cause for excitement. As the months and years roll on technology advances at a breakneck pace, so naturally we find more and more powerful hardware housed within the shell of every new PlayStation or Xbox released. Of course, there’s the promise of new games, too – where fancy new tech leads to dreams of becoming immersed in digital experiences that not only look amazing but present new ways in which to appreciate that medium we call videogames.
Microsoft’s Xbox Series X is the company’s latest cutting edge console with a release window of late 2020, and so far we’ve gotten an in-depth look at the console hardware and design in addition to details about the inner workings and ecosystems that we’ll get to see in the months ahead. With the Xbox Series X, Microsoft is not only creating its most powerful bit of hardware to date – it’s also positioning the Xbox ecosystem as one that will include multiple devices moving forward. With Xbox encompassing PC, new hardware like the Series X, and even older boxes like the Xbox One S and the Xbox One X.
From design philosophy to online ecosystems to compatibility to the underlying next-generation tech – here’s everything we know (so far) about the Xbox Series X.
- The Xbox Series X name was chosen to move the Xbox brand forward, meaning that any given moment the name won’t be tied to a single bit of hardware like it was when the Xbox One first debuted. This could mean an easy transition for a mid-generation update using the ‘Xbox Series’ naming, plus pave the way for the heavily rumoured, less-powerful and more affordable Xbox Series S to come along.
- The Xbox Series X will feature custom CPU and GPU hardware designed in collaboration with AMD. The CPU is based off the company’s Zen 2 architecture which can be found in the third-generation of Ryzen products available in the PC market. Zen 2 architecture compared to the Xbox One CPU (also custom designed by AMD) represents a major leap forward in terms of raw computing power.
- The AMD GPU inside the Xbox Series X is based on the company’s RDNA 2 architecture which has yet to emerge in the PC space – and with a confirmed 12 Teraflops of graphics power it represents an increase that’s double that of 2017’s Xbox One X console.
- RDNA 2 and the graphics inside the Xbox Series X will support hardware raytracing via DirectX, something that to date has been limited to PCs with the latest NVIDIA RTX cards. Raytracing allows for real-time reflections, shadows, and lighting in ways that provide a true generational leap in visual quality.
We can expect that Halo Infinite, the leading first-party launch title, running at a buttery smooth 60 frames-per-second in 4K day one...
- As per Xbox Head Phil Spencer the Series X will also support raytracing for audio, which in effect will lead to true 3D audio positioning and surround capabilities that is far more impressive than what’s possible on current-gen hardware.
- The Xbox Series X will focus as much on visual quality as it will fidelity. This means full HDMI 2.1 support for 4K visuals running at 120 frames-per-second - and even going all the way up to 8K, should developers choose to go that route. More realistically though we can expect that Halo Infinite, the leading first-party launch title, running at a buttery smooth 60 frames-per-second in 4K day one at a minimum.
- The Xbox Series X will support Variable Refresh Rate (VRR), which like FreeSync and G-Sync on PC synchronises the refresh rate of a game with a display that can support the technology. The result is a game running as 46 or 64 frames-per-second running at 46 Hz or 64 Hz. When viewed in person the result is a noticeably smoother image without any tearing, stuttering, or blurriness.
- 12 Teraflops aside, the Xbox Series X will also leverage new rendering techniques for efficiency thanks to a patented form of Variable Rate Shading or VRS. Essentially this means that the GPU will only render pixels that it needs to for each frame leaving static objects to remain untouched. Without any loss in quality the performance gains should be considerable – with a jump in the range of 30% not out of the question.
- The Xbox Series X will feature a next-generation SSD drive for storage, a first for the Xbox line-up – which to date has always featured traditional mechanical drives. Although specific technical details are not available, looking at the current high-end SSD storage offerings available for PC the result will be games that load in a matter of seconds versus the current minute plus times found on the Xbox One.
- The next-generation SSD will also result in the console itself booting up faster in addition to mitigating lag when navigating menus.
- Leveraging the new SSD the Series X will support multiple restore states via a new Quick Resume feature that lets you jump back into multiple games exactly where you left them – and all in a matter of seconds. For those that hop between multiplayer and single-player games this will quickly become one the console’s most highly touted features.
- The Xbox Series X will feature a new controller but also support all existing Xbox One peripherals and controllers. In terms of hardware new Dynamic Latency Input (DLI) is being implemented to reduce the lag between when you press a button and then the character on-screen does their thing. With esports on the rise and the low latency of PCs being superior to consoles, this improvement will allow the Series X to become a major presence in the competitive space – especially for potential Halo and Forza tournaments.
Microsoft’s Xbox Game Pass service will play a major role in the next-generation when it comes to first-party games, with all titles available day one across Xbox Series X, Xbox One, and even PC...
- The Xbox Series X will be backwards compatible and be able to play the entire library of Xbox One games from day one. In addition to this Xbox 360 and original Xbox games currently available to play via backwards compatibility on the Xbox One will also be supported. Four generations of Xbox in a single device.
- With Xbox across PC, Xbox One, and the Xbox Series X the new Smart Delivery will allow a single game purchase (or Xbox Game Pass subscription) to exist across all devices, with the right assets and visual features enabled to take advantage of each platform. In addition to first-party titles like Halo Infinite, CD Projekt RED has confirmed that all Xbox One copies of Cyberpunk 2077 will work on an Xbox Series X – and get the relative visual updates when available at no additional cost or any input required from players.
- Microsoft’s Xbox Game Pass service will play a major role in the next-generation when it comes to first-party games, with all titles available day one across Xbox Series X, Xbox One, and even PC. With a Game Pass subscription players won’t have to buy any specific launch titles to get immediate access to huge library of backwards compatible games including Microsoft’s own Series X launch line-up.
- Game officially confirmed to be coming to the console so far include:
- Halo Infinite (343 Industries)
- Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2 (Ninja Theory)
- Everwild (Rare)
- Outriders (People Can Fly)
- Watch Dogs Legion (Ubisoft)
- Gods & Monsters (Ubisoft)
- Rainbow Six Quarantine (Ubisoft)
- The Lord of the Rings: Gollum (Daedelic)
- Starfield (Bethesda)
- Dying Light 2 (Techland)
/END
There are already rumours of delay and more based on technicalities and a certain pandemic running riot, but trust us when we say we're in "the know", and when we find out more about what's in next-gen store, you'll be among the first to know. So stay tuned.
For more gaming and gaming culture coverage, follow @redbullgaming on Twitter and Instagram and like us on Facebook.