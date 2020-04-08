Microsoft’s Xbox Series X is the company’s latest cutting edge console with a release window of late 2020, and so far we’ve gotten an in-depth look at the console hardware and design in addition to details about the inner workings and ecosystems that we’ll get to see in the months ahead. With the Xbox Series X, Microsoft is not only creating its most powerful bit of hardware to date – it’s also positioning the Xbox ecosystem as one that will include multiple devices moving forward. With Xbox encompassing PC , new hardware like the Series X, and even older boxes like the Xbox One S and the Xbox One X .