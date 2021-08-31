Xenon Phoenix is a testament to India’s unfettered hip-hop spirit

For someone who listens to trap metal artists like Scxrlxrd and Denzel Curry as much as he digs Lil Peep and more, Xenon Phoenix aka Subham Ghosh is about as international in his influences as they come in India. Based out of Siliguri, the English hip-hop artist doesn’t always let all his wide-ranging listening tastes seep into his music, though.

A self-confessed fan of artists like Machine Gun Kelly – whose India debut he caught just before leaving Pune in 2020 – Xenon says he’s often tuned into punk, trap, “witch house”, alt-rock and metal.

Xenon Phoenix © Rajdeep Kundu

“These days I’m listening to a lot of European hip-hop from countries like Germany, Italy, France, even though I don’t understand the lyrics. I get on the vibe ‘cause the tunes are so catchy along with the beats,” he adds.

With releases like ‘Twisted Turns’ from 2017 racking up nearly half a million cumulative streams across platforms, the rapper and producer does feel like his definitive path is dark trap. “I would like to stick to it while I keep learning more about subgenres,” he adds. That one was a collaboration with Polish beatsmith Forxst and in 2018, Xenon hit it big again with ‘Tokyo Grime’, a collaboration with (then) Japanese trap-crafting producer Karan Kanchan and metal artist Obstinate.

It was in 2014 that Ghosh became Xenon Phoenix, borrowing a bit of influence from chemistry class and periodic table as well as his love for Linkin Park.

“I was introduced to Linkin Park back in 2010 through a school friend. That’s where I came across Mike Shinoda’s rap. After that I just dived into it, which opened my ears to learn that hip-hop is not only fused with rock, it's fused with a lot of subgenres,” the rapper says.

His aptly-titled EP My Chemistry was out in 2014 – and you wouldn’t find much trace of it except on his Bandcamp page – but more importantly, it was produced with the help of a young, perhaps equally angsty producer and artist from Siliguri – Debo Sanyal aka synthwave artist Dreamhour. The friends also became college mates soon enough when Xenon moved to Pune in 2015 to pursue a college degree at Seamedu Media School – learning media studies as well as sound engineering.

The allure of being part of the music scene remained a big draw. “I used to watch Vh1 Music Diaries hosted by P-Man in my high school days and the music scene in Pune got me hooked. So I made up my mind to go there,” the rapper says.

He performed in Pune and even ended up getting covered on that show, which was a big win for Xenon. In the meantime, he linked up with more college mates including Karan Kanchan, Buki (together they delivered a trap banger called ‘Dead Palace’ in 2017), Hanish Taneja and Caydoe; the latter teaming up for the most recent release ‘So Done’.

It all started with piquing the interest of a sought-after producer like Forxst on ‘Twisted Turns’ but Xenon had gone on to form several international alliances as well. There’s American artists like Kidd Kayos (a regular on every other release), Prin$e Alexander (on the swirling ‘Lucy’) and Peter Piffen, amongst others. While there are plenty of scam artists luring up-and-coming musicians into paying for playlisting and promotional posts, Xenon Phoenix has been leveraging social media to find the real ones.

He says, “Collabs are fun as always. It’s just all on networking with various artists through the internet which made it so easy, but again the chemistry of composition done in a studio together is something else which I miss these days as everything is so virtual.”

While he had the foresight to launch his own merch line in 2017 – which was modestly successful – he’s now got “creative time” working with him on every release. There’s mixing and mastering engineer Souvik Das from Tinsukia, Assam, visual artist Sesha Akula working on 3D motion graphics for video, Hamburg-based Alfons Gilhofer helming art and creative, while Spanish beatsmith Venza and Mumbai’s Ronak Karelia aka IRONIQ are helming production duties.

None of this came easy nor quickly for Xenon. Following the release of singles up to 2018, he had to take a big decision of focusing on a day job in Pune in order to sustain himself and his family back home. He was offered a placement working at a studio in Mumbai but it was proving too draining to expend 16 hours at work and then also focus on his music. “So I moved back to Pune, had nothing on me, one my friends let me stay in his flat for a month.” He found support from Kidd Kayos and Venza, even as he slogged it out in different companies for 18 months before moving back to Siliguri in February 2020.

Determined to return to music after nearly a year and a half away from the game, he set up a home studio and moved away “from the rush hour of daily life” in Pune. “I almost gave up on music until I made up my mind to give it a new start again,” he says.

At the same time, the lockdown and pandemic-related job crunches across the world in different sectors didn’t stop him from getting a remote job for an American telecom giant. “Even though it’s night shifts and sometimes rotational, I adjust according to it and manage at least one hour for music every day to write some stuff, and on the weekend I just record,” he says.

As for being part of the Indian hip-hop scene, finding an international fanbase and also staying active in Siliguri, it’s a balance that Xenon is keen to find. He says about the Siliguri scene, “I know a rapper called Drastic who has been organizing hip-hop meets around the city from the past few years, mostly involves battle rap and live performances. I have personally been to one of these gigs in 2020. The energy was different, which inspired me as well.” He’s also plugging in a gap that he had seen in his years coming up, offering his home setup and engineering skills to record local young rappers.

From Xenon himself, we’re yet to see bigger projects. He says he’s “confident” to take on an EP or an album project, but might just save it for a surprise release. Meanwhile there are a couple of music videos done and more singles and collaborations on the way.

Looking back at the journey so far, Xenon says, “It started off as a fun hobby and later I just fell in love with the process. A decade later, I’m here now and still so much to learn and better my craft.”