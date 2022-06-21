Gaming
Zishan ‘Mazy’ Alam is one of the most famous esports casters in India. He is often heard commentating on Battlegrounds Mobile India tournaments.
Mazy has been an esports caster for three years and his first big break was the Peacekeeper Elite Championship 2019. Ever since, he has cast various PUBG Mobile tournaments, like PUBG Mobile Pro League – Southeast Asia Season 1, Snapdragon Conquest PUBG Mobile Pro Series, and more.
Mazy also has his own YouTube channel, MazyisLive, where he streams frequently. He started his YouTube journey with Clash of Clans, way back in 2015, then he gradually shifted to PUBG Mobile, and now streams BGMI. In these streams, he breaks down the performances of various BGMI teams and also engages in Q&A with his audience. The channel has a subscriber count of over 127K.
Following his casting in the Battlegrounds Mobile India Series (BGIS) 2021, he joined as the Analyst of famous esports organization, Revenant Esports for a period of three months. He guided the team on matters like rotation, gameplay, player positioning, and more.
He has also been a Hindi commentator in other official BGMI tournaments, the most prestigious of which were the Battlegrounds Mobile India Open Challenge (BMOC) 2022: The Grind, and the recently concluded Battlegrounds Mobile India Pro Series (BMPS) 2022 - Season 1.