Zishan ‘Mazy’ Alam is one of the most famous esports casters in India. He is often heard commentating on Battlegrounds Mobile India tournaments.

Mazy has been an esports caster for three years and his first big break was the Peacekeeper Elite Championship 2019. Ever since, he has cast various PUBG Mobile tournaments, like PUBG Mobile Pro League – Southeast Asia Season 1, Snapdragon Conquest PUBG Mobile Pro Series, and more.

