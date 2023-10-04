Meet Zubair Ahmad Lone, India’s premier snowboarder who’s carving a trail

Zubair Ahmad Lone remembers the day life shut a door and opened a window.

Born in Tangmarg in Jammu and Kashmir, snow was always his playground. Even more so, when his father took him skiing on the majestic slopes of Gulmarg when he was only three years old. That’s when the fascination for winter sports started, even though he rarely had the means. His father, a dumping truck driver in Gulmarg , was the sole earner for a family of six.

After completing the skiing courses for juniors in 2007, by the age of 10, Zubair started skipping tuitions – since school was shut in the winter – and instead walked to Gulmarg, almost 14 kilometres away, to ski.

“Skiing was like oxygen for me,” says 25-year-old Zubair. “At that time, I had no money to eat, let alone pay for the ski lift. I used to sneak into the lifts. One day, the employee at the lift told me not to get into the lift, but I still went. After I came down, he caught hold of me and slapped me in front of everyone.”

Zubair Ahmad Lone © Zubair Ahmad Lone

That day, in the winter of 2008, he swore off skiing.

“I thought this sport is not for me because it requires a lot of money.”

However, as he was walking back home, through the woods, he saw a snowboarder zig zagging down. Though Zubair didn’t know much about the sport back then, he remembers being transfixed by it. The snowboarding bug bit hard.

Getting on board

Though he still didn’t have access to the high slopes, Zubair could practice his new craft at lower altitudes.

His first snowboard was wonky and frayed, and one his father had bought out of a pile of rejects from a government sports shop in Gulmarg. The shoes to go with it were also torn, and snow would constantly seep into it. But for the young Zubair it was everything. He used it for four years, carving trails into the snow with it. He won his first medals – a silver and a bronze at a local junior tournament – using that frayed board and torn shoes.

It was in 2014, when he was competing in his first junior national championships, that he discovered the thrill of the competition.

“That anxiety and fear that grips you before competing, I loved that,” he says. The gold medals he won in slalom and giant slalom at the nationals in 2016 solidified the belief that this is what he wanted to do in life.

“There was no one to guide me; absolutely no one to teach me a single thing about snowboarding,” he says. “For years, I practised on my own.” YouTube videos were his early tutors.

Since he was in his teens, Zubair has also been training others, especially tourists, in snowboarding. He would spend the entire day on the slopes, teaching and then honing his skills on the slope. He started contributing to the family income once he was done with his 10th standard exam and paid his own fees for college. In 2022, Zubair completed his Bachelor in Physical Education course.

Coursing through difficulties

Despite his efforts, Zubair has found it incredibly difficult to forge a path in the sport due to lack of funding and proper equipment. Though he lives at the foot of some of the most majestic mountains on earth – the Pir Panjal range – it doesn’t quite have the facilities or coaching required to make a mark on the international stage.

Last year, however, Zubair got a lucky break as an NGO (SPAN foundation) came forward to support him. He spent an entire winter season, three months, at Steamboat Springs in Colorado with Dutch coach Thedo Remmelink. Before he could learn, there was a lot he had to unlearn.

“In India, everybody used to tell me you are the best. You ride like a star,” he says. “When my coach saw me snowboarding the first time, he told me everything is wrong. It took me more than a month just to change my body position – it was more front on when it should have been sideways. For one and a half months in training, I couldn’t complete the course even once.”

These are the tweaks in technique that his counterparts from established winter sports regions like Europe and North America make before they hit 15 years of age.

But the tough three months in Colorado only confirmed to him how much he has to learn.

Zubair with other snowboarders in Colorado, USA © Zubair Ahmad Lone

Looking forward

During his time in USA, Zubair also entered international competitions for the first time. He participated in four tournaments, with a best position of 14 in his fourth and last race. It puts him in a rare group.

Zubair is one of only four snowboarders from India, who is active on the FIS circuit. FIS is the International Ski Federation, which acts as a governing body for skiing and snowboarding internationally.

“My coach told me I may have something, because I grasp skills quickly, maybe in a matter of days whereas other athletes may take months,” he says. “But I know one season is not enough. I have to train abroad at least one or two seasons more to start competing with international athletes.”

To achieve his dream of representing India at the pinnacle of his sport, the Winter Games in 2026, Zubair has resorted to crowd-funding . In the last decade or so, Indian sport has undergone a sea-change due to investment from the public as well as private sector. But it is yet to trickle down to winter sport.

Apart from training abroad, Zubair is hoping to compete in World Cups next year and the World championships in 2025 to collect enough ranking points to make the top-32 cut required for the quadrennial Games.

Despite the setbacks in his journey, his ambition remains as lofty as the mountains surrounding him.