32 stupid and approved crafts - Part 1

We challenged daring men and women to throw themselves off a 6m high starting ramp, straight down into the water (in the most graceful way possible, of course). Contrary to all beliefs, we managed to find a whole bunch of people who volunteered for the spectacle that is Red Bull Flugtag . After having our highly qualified (?) jury go through all contributions, we are proud to present the following teams who made the cut and will challenge the laws of gravity in Gothenburg on the 22nd of August.

This is part 1 of 3 . See part two here .

Flying Åberg

Flying Åberg © [unknown]

With a craft being made out to be a replica of everybody's swedish favourite, Stig Helmer, and a team promising to be hugely successful (cocky much?), it felt obvious that Marcus Olsson, together with his team from Svedala, belonged in the cockpit and on the starting ramp in Gothenburg. Perhaps they’ll even return home with a proper reason to yell “Invalido” after this endevour. Just don’t forget to pack a few rolls of film guys.

Expected flight duration: Looks fairly aerodynamic, can probably fly for a bit.

Team members: Mattias "Skägget" Hansen (Pilot), Marcus Olsson, Fredrik "Frillan" Soneryd

Barbaflyg

Barbaflyg © [unknown]

If there's any airline we would like to fly with, it's Barbaflyg (apart from The Flying Bulls , of course ..). Just the thought of sinking into soft & warm nostalgia got the jury to shiver in their lower parts.

Expected flight duration: Perhaps more cuddly and cozy than streamlined and far flying? But we could be wrong.

Team members: Oskar Karlsson (Pilot), Emil Folkesson, Sebastian Sloka, Thomas Breden, Jonas Lydén

Feskekôrka

Feskekörka © [unknown]

A perfectly executed sketch in full perspective, picturing an aircraft in the form of the iconic Feskekôrka (that just so happens to be the site hosting the spectacle later this summer) and a promise of resources in the form of technical ability. This team from Västra Frölunda made the jury want to return to school, and that is no small feat (considering the jury never went to school to start with)!

Expected flight duration: Let’s just say we’ll have to put our hopes on the show.

Team members: Tim Sannes (Pilot), Petter Norberg, Tobias Nordlund, Alexander Stone, Sebastian Köllås

Jas 39 Gripen

Jas 39 Gripen © [unknown]

The jury (who obviously are far too young to seriously evaluate the applications) has been waiting impatiently for Toy Story 4 for a long time - no wonder then that they got weird looing spasms (we think they might have gotten overly excited..) when they saw this application dump down in front of them. A team that takes on the challenge of realizing the dream of seeing toy airplanes from our childhood memories soar across the skies really belong on the ramp. Period.

Expected flight duration: With some inspiration from Red Bull Paper Wings there’s no denying this vessel could soar far and proudly across the skies.

Team members: André Persson (Pilot), Charlie Olsson

2 cool 4 namn

2 cool 4 namn © [unknown]

With a mixture of creative thinking, a homage to the original "daredevil"-art of human cannonballs and an “impossible to coordinate” team effort, the jury strongly believed this young team should get the chance to let their idiocy shine in front of a huge crowd.

Expected flight duration: This is not going to end well.

Team members: Wilmer Wennberg (Pilot), Axel Boström, Hampus Lundin, Edwin Karlsson, Filiph Johansson

Fjärilssim woop woop

Fjärilssim Woop Woop © [unknown]

Five crazy girls pimped their application with glitter and promised exotic butterfly dancing. The result was that the jury let this butterfly with a capital "B" fly to the sky, but most likely, plop right down into the water in front of a huge mass of spectators. Good luck!

Expected flight duration: Glitter improves airtime? Right?

Team members: Ida Norrtad (pilot) Jessica Ljungmark, Victoria Greunerts, Sara Mohlin, Josefin Börjesson

Batmoplane

Batmoplane © [unknown]

Nananana Nananana Batmoplane! This gang of “08:or” promise not only to kick Gothenburgian ass on their home soil, but also to bring Batman himself. The jury appreciates the casually cocky approach and wishes good luck.

Expected flight duration: Well bats do fly, don’t they?

Team members: Elin Jeppsson (Pilot), Jennifer Agebro, Fredrika Wessberger, Emma Lindefors

Das Happy Camper

Das Happy Campers © [unknown]

The jury, who absolutely loves camping above everything else, fell for this charming bunch immidietly. This posed a real concern in that the jury potentially would be tempted to hand out a bit too high scores after having been bribed with Norrlands Guld, Picnicbog and brassestolar - but they really pinky finger promised to be impartial. We’ll just have to see how this goes we guess.

Expected flight duration: No reason to get stressed out, it's vacay right?!

Team members: Jeppa Sörensson (Pilot), Magnus "Captain Chaos" Göransson, Christian Lundh, Jonathan Singman

Glidaren

Glidaren © [unknown]

Team RauktNer DyngRauk is the reigning champion and must of course be given the chance to defend their title. In addition, the jury was thrilled with their slightly idiotic promise of performing a record long flight. That a bunch of crazy Gotlännigar would lift the mood in Gothenburg was also commonly agreed in the jury room. With that, we can only say “Welcome to Sweden's framsida”!

Expected flight duration: Let’s just say they have a lot to prove.

Team members: Conny Höglund (Pilot), Jonathan Karlsson, Anders Höglund, Sebastian Karlsson, Freddy Stiesnelov

Dusty

Dusty © [unknown]

Without Byggmax help with sponsored building materials the jury probably wouldn't have dared to choose this crew from Småland. “We’ve all heard how cheap they can be” was uttered in the meeting room and heads where nodded in approval. But with the fear of inadequate buidling materials due to cheapness out of the way the jury could turn their focus on the small and charming plane, "inspired" by a particular Disney film perhaps. With the next general consensus that the team had the "heart in the right place" and that a little “Småländsk charm” could not harm anyone, this team got a golden ticket to the start ramp.

Expected flight duration: With both carpenters and engineers in the team, this crew from Kalmar might stand a chance (in spite of their dialect).

Team members: Dennis Angeland (Pilot), Philip Olsson, Erik, Fredrik

Det Bevingade Skrovet

Det Bevingade Skrovet © [unknown]

Like the old saying "If there's a Will, There's a Way" means, you can succeed in anything if you just want it enough. And there’s plenty of will in this team, born from the pits at KTH . With a previous Flugtag in the bag and a hunger to do better, these geniuses(?) could potentially go far. The fact that they already have created their own fan page on Facebook says it all about their belief in themselves. Because the jury is a gang of wussies, afraid of conflict and does not want to "hurt anyone's feelings just because they have a lack of self-knowledge", this team got a chance to “do it again, do it right” as Swedish people say.

Expected flight length: Long, at least one of them has attended KTH after all.

Team members: Kim Koponen (Pilot), Sebastian Quiroga, Lasse Larsson, Alexander Eriksson, Alexander Magnusson

Continue to Part 2