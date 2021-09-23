32 stupid and approved crafts - Part 2

We challenged daring men and women to throw themselves off a 6m high starting ramp, straight down into the water (in the most graceful way possible, of course). Contrary to all beliefs, we managed to find a whole bunch of people who volunteered for the spectacle that is Red Bull Flugtag . After having our highly qualified (?) jury go through all contributions, we are proud to present the following teams who made the cut and will challenge the laws of gravity in Gothenburg on the 22nd of August.

Flygvapnets framtid

The jury saw "Air Force", "Fighter Pilot", "Flight Combat Leader" and other terrifying words before they quickly decided to throw "Flygvapnets Framtid" in the pile of applications approved. "You absolutely don’t want to get a bomb in your face" was heard uttered around the Jury table, and thus, the decision was made.

Expected flight duration: For the Swedish defense's sake, we can only hope that they have some flying skills. Team members: Erik Vikman (Pilot), Oliver Olsson, Erik Pettersson, Johan Palm, Oskar Kjellberg

Snabbare än tåget

To be young and stupid is no requirement for applying to Flugtag, which is fortunate for this gang of, according to the jury “old and stupid individuals”. Luckily the jury likes to hang out at more or less hip clubs on the weekends and got quite excited when they heard the team would bring a DJ. Suddenly the age-topic was out of the way and hopes of a good party flew around the jury table. That the music would have a train and air theme seemed to have flown completely over their heads and the application ended up in the pile of approved applications.

Expected flight duration: Fast trains and fast music? Might work. Team members: Daniel Andersson (Pilot), John Schmidt, Alfred Rubin, Christian Schmidt

French ger dig vingar

Team “Bratwurst och kokkorv” is back, for what they call 3rd time’s a charm apparently. A concept that seems to have worked for the team previously if you are to believe their stated track record of becoming housebroken and winning hotdog eating contests. Given the jury got hungry and snuck off on a lunch break to the nearest korvmoj, the application was thrown in the heap of approved teams without much hubbub. The rest is history as they say.

Expected flight duration: Everything on or just ketchup? Regardless they’re going to get fried. Team members: Desirée Kolmadin Palm, Ida Henriksson, Louise Bergfalk

The Flying African Penguin

The jury did’nt believe their ears when this crew promised to 1 ). Get a penguin to fly 2 ). That the specific penguin would come from Africa 3 ). That Cape Town was indeed real and not just a place in " The star of Africa ." Money was immedietly thrown into a large betting pool debating whether this could be true or not. Therefore the jury saw no other option then to let "The Flying African Penguin" settle the score once and for all on the 22nd of August.

Expected flight duration: Penguins can’t fly ... Team members: Mzwakhe Hlatshwayo (Pilot), Frank Sandersson, Kelekane Lebogo, Mansong Junior

Glorias Flying Coconut Tree

The “Madagascar Crew" treated the jury to a moment's daydreaming about palm tree filled holidays (which the jury could “fetglömma” Ed. Note.). That some of the jury members were totally crazy about animals didn’t worsen the teams chances of attending this year's dumbest race.

Expected flight duration: A Flugtag-wise ass claims that the hippo’s surpasses the viability of the palm tree or something like that. We didn’t really listen... Team members: Josefin Jonsson (Pilot), Sara Östling, Linnea Öberg, Hanna Carlström

Tractocopter

Bribed with beer. Works. Every. Single. Time.

Expected flight duration: Everyone who has been behind a tractor on a highway knows how this will end. Team members: Johan Fridehäll (Pilot), Rebecca Palm, Bröderna Kron (Adam and David)

Team Top Gun

Just like many other boys, this team has watched way too much Top Gun. Since this is also true for our dear jury, this gang can soon titulate themselves "eventually stupid daredevil who once participated in Flugtag". Congratulations on the new title boys!

Expected flight duration: With both missiles and toilet on board, it can’t go wrong. Team members: Robin "Maverick" Tagesson (Pilot), Fredrik "Wolfman", Daniel "Iceman" Eriksson, Anthon "Goose" Aslund, Danne "Viper" Brobeck

JVJ Starfighter

Since our jury wasn’t born before the turn of the millennium, they clearly didn’t possessed the knowledge needed to assess this contribution. Since the Flugtag crew take their mission very seriously, they decided on recruiting a true Star Wars fan. We’re talking Comic Con full out Cosplay level here. Once he laid eyes on the application it suddenly began to twitch strangely and violently in his (somewhat oversized) abdominal region. Bam! He fell straight to the floor before a single word was uttered. Must be a good sign we thought, this team from Ljung must get onboard!

Expected flight duration: Hum Hum warp speed, mumble mumble star fighter. Team members: Jacob Eriksson (Pilot), Viktor Helmersson, Jesper Blom

Fiskebåten GG666

After having swifted through way too many applications with far too little connection to Gothenburg, the jury thought it was time to show the cabinet in which city the cabinet should stand exactly (or something like that). And thus this splendidly accurate contribution containing nothing less than a fishing boat, oil pants and two stroke engines (which by the way isn’t allowed according to the rules, note to selves).

Expected flight duration: A so-called two-stage rocket has worked before, but here we are hesitant. Team members: Daniel Andersson (Pilot), Sten Falk, Lennie Audren, Ola Nordlund

Wingsuit of Death

Typical example off a bunch of guys hanging way too much on YouTube and thinking, "I could do that." Since Flugtag encourages stupid behavior, it seemed obvious these guys needed to be involved.

Expected flight duration: Accurately straight down into the water is where we put our money. Team members: Jimmy Gustafsson (Pilot), Johan Magnusson, Petter Ekman, Nicklas Andersson, Henrik Olander

Subban Farmers

As a counterpoint to the previous year's “08-douchebaggery” our jury felt compelled to pick up "some real farmer bastards" as they chose to put it. Luckily for them a bunch of hillbilly’s from Mariestad came to the rescue. With straw hats, hot rods and redneck pants they’ll scare away even the most down to earth Stockholm hairdresser at the mere sight of them. So, mission solved we assume?

Expected flight duration: Lowrider or hang glider? Difficult to assess. Team members: Ola Grev (Pilot), Eje Grev, Zeb Friman

