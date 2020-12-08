4 athletes who conquered the Everest that was 2020

Mount Everest. That's the goal former rugby player Ed Jackson had his eyes on. While he may not have been able to travel to the world's highest mountain this year, that didn't stop him. He decided to use his parents' staircase and climbed his own Everest.

Break the fastest known Three Peaks time. That was ultrarunner Tom Evans 's objective. He couldn't travel there, so took to his 'pain cave' and cranked up the incline on his treadmill.

In Austria, Florian Neuschwander took full advantage of the Red Bull Athletes Performance Centre to break the indoor endurance running record.

At home in South Africa, Ryan Sandes took on a 100-mile run (160km) without ever leaving the perimeter of his house. It took 1,455 laps of his 110m course before he would be finished.

In a year like no other, here's how these athletes found a way to reach their goals.

Ed Jackson summits the height of Mt Everest on his parents' stairs © Red Bull Content Pool

Ed Jackson Everests on his parents' staircase

Former professional rugby player Ed Jackson suffered life-changing injuries when he dived headfirst into a deceptively shallow swimming pool, cutting his spinal cord in half. Despite being told he would never walk again, within one year of his accident Jackson climbed Mount Snowdon in Wales.

Jackson described the challenge as "doing 89,000 single-leg squats, while trying to drag my body up and down the stairs." The summit attempt started on Tuesday, April 21 at 8am, with Jackson intending to complete 400m in an hour, six times a day. It would take him four days to complete his challenge, finishing at 4.00pm on Friday, April 24.

After 2,783 trips up the stairs, Jackson's Everesting quest was complete © Darren Wheeler/Red Bull Content Pool

It took Jackson 2,783 trips up the stairs in this gruelling attempt that included a livestreamed hour in hopes of getting people involved. He would smash his fundraising effort of £40,000 (€44,500), raising over £45,000 (€50,000) for NHS-affiliated charities and Wings for Life

"People who’ve had a complete spinal cord injury aren't lucky enough to be able to challenge themselves in the same way and I feel a privilege and a purpose to fly the flag and put that flag on top of mountains to raise awareness around it," Jackson said.

Tom Evans sprints up 3 mountains in his 'pain cave'

Tom Evans running up a mountain on his treadmill © Tom Evans

Tom Evans intended to break the fastest known Three Peaks time in real life this year. However, due to travel restrictions brought about by the Coronavirus outbreak, Evans's attempt was put on hold.

This is where he got creative, as the former winner of the 101km CCC race at the Ultra-Trail du Mont-Blanc decided to use his treadmill. The ultrarunner became the first person to complete a virtual ascent of the iconic outdoor challenge in the UK.

In total, he ran 37km and climbed around 3,000m in 4h 32m 5s. As opposed to the drive between mountains that provides a recovery period for hikers and runners, Evans decided to take just a single minute walking break before continuing his punishing effort.

Evans told us: "I did find myself questioning 'why am I doing this?' It was pretty savage. The great thing about trail running is the terrain you get to run on, the views that you get to see and the community of runners, so doing it in the pain cave on a rainy day made it that bit tougher."

"Physically, it was tough, but mentally too," said Evans © Tom Evans/Red Bull Content Pool

Florian Neuschwander sets the indoor endurance running record

Florian Neuschwander

German ultrarunner Florian Neuschwander ran 50km in just 2h 57m 25s on a treadmill at the Red Bull Athletes Performance Centre in Thalgau, Austria, breaking a record that had been set on January 14, 2020 by Mario Mendoza, who'd posted a time of 2h 59m 3s.

It was an incredible effort by Neuschwander, who admitted he was dealing with muscular problems over the last 10km, but still finished the run at an amazing pace of 3:33min/km.

Of the feat, he said: "I'm overwhelmed that I managed to break the 50km world treadmill record. Despite muscular problems in the end, I kept to my schedule and increased my pace constantly. I'm extremely happy. I knew that the last few kilometres would be tough, but I went through with it relentlessly. I had to. My family was there and the people in the APC had worked so hard to make this work, so there was no turning back."

Ryan Sandes does laps of his house to complete 100-mile challenge

Ryan Sandes laps his house for the Nth time © Vanessa Sandes

At 1.15am on April 16, Ryan Sandes set off on a 100-mile (160km) journey around his home in Cape Town, South Africa. For some 26 hours he would only stop to refuel and change into fresh running kit at his dining room table. Sandes's journey wasn't about time, but about completing 100 miles by running laps of his house.

The loop that he ran was around 110m and included a set of stairs, meaning that not only did Sandes run 100 miles, he also covered an ascent of 4,500m, equivalent to half of Mount Everest.

Sandes was supported the entire way by his wife, Vanessa, and son, Max. Vanessa ensured the 'aid station' set up on the dining room table was always well stocked. There was cans of Red Bull, flasks filled with water, electrolyte and carbohydrate drinks and sports bars.

"I'm not really a garden run kind of guy – it's just like everything I'm not about. What really intrigued me about the challenge was the mental thing – could one overcome that kind of boredom?" said Sandes.