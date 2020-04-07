From rain-lashed towers off the coast of Africa to the limestone big walls found in the Canadian Rockies, Sasha DiGiulian climbs it all at the highest level. With more than 30 first female ascents to her name, from single-pitch 5.14s to big walls, like the 700m Mora Mora in Madagascar , she's one of climbing's biggest names.

More than just a professional athlete, DiGiulian also produces climbing films made by and starring women, where she delivers her female empowerment message to the world. "The future of women in climbing is to get out there and to do what only men have done before," she once told Oprah .

Here's seven more examples of why the American is so much more that just a brillant climber.

1. She has her own vlog, 10am on a Tuesday

The importance of eating local

DiGiulian is taking advantage of traveling around the world for events with her monthly vlog 10am on a Tuesday , which is raw content from her life. Episodes include lobbying in Washington D.C., backcountry skiing with Tommy Caldwell while discussing land management, a hectic day in New York City and bolting a new route in southeast Kentucky. "I think life is this chaotic state of doing what you love," she says.

Last year, DiGiulian released the episode What is Lobbying, Climb the Hill with DiGiulian, Honnold, Caldwell , where she represented climbers on behalf of the Access Fund and the American Alpine Club. In the episode she says, "I got to D.C. with Alex and Tommy and other leaders in our outdoor community and we were lobbying with different centers and congressmen about bills that we were trying to bring in front of congress. Then, we had a summit reception where we spoke." There, she talked about how climbing has grown small communities, including the town of Slade in the Red River Gorge, which has gone from impoverished to affluent due to visiting climbers.

2. She has a degree from Columbia University

Using money from her sponsorship deals, DiGiulian put herself through Columbia University in New York City, where she studied non-fiction writing and business. Today, she combines her love for climbing, writing and business. She's a film producer, writes a column for Outside Magazine and creates content for climbing publications around the world. As a founding member, she's also director of talent acquisition for the digital media platform Roam .

DiGiulian understandably happy after completing The Shining Uncut ascent © Peter Hoang

3. She produces films

DiGiulian's film credits include climbing the North Face of the Eiger in Switzerland, and The Trilogy , where she ticked-off three 5.14 big walls in Canada -- Castle Mountain, Mount Louis and Mount Yamnuska. In 2019, she traveled to São Tomé Island off the coast of West Africa, where despite thundershowers and falling rock, she summited the 450m Pico Cão Grande.

She’s also the founder of Female Focused Adventures (FFA) , the all-female production company that makes cinema-quality films about women climbers. Through film, articles and photoshoots, where she partners with the best in sport, she's changing the face of climbing and film.

4. She's a political activist

"I have one million people on my social media platform ," DiGiulian says. "It would be a shame not to use that to share my opinions, even political. Our sport has such a crazy capacity to affect social and economic change as well." As a political activist, she lobbies in Washington, D.C. "If you believe in something and have a platform to share it, use your voice," she says.

5. She did a lot before she was old enough to vote

Raised in Alexandria, Virginia, DiGiulian started climbing at age six, got her first sponsor at 12 and dominated the competition scene as a teenager. She's a three-time US national champion and a world champion, too – a title she grabbed during a gap year between high school and university. And at the age of 18, she earned her place in the history books as the first American woman to climb 9a (5.14d) with her ascent of Pure Imagination in Kentucky's Red River Gorge.

Sasha DiGiulian is always looking to raise the bar © Greg Mionske/Red Bull Content Pool

6. She's pushing women's climbing all around the world

DiGiulian's most recent film with FFA, still in the works, is about her expedition to Pico Cão Grande in summer 2019 with climbing partner Angela Vanwiemeersch and photographer Savannah Cummins. "We went during the dry season, but we had perpetual rain," she says. "It was buckets coming from the sky."

Plagued with difficulties, the expedition endured 17 straight days of rain, where the rock became so wet that they were climbing waterfalls. Several falling TV–sized blocks of stone almost struck the team, causing them to abandon their climb and consider heading home. During the team's final hour however, where they swayed between leaving or changing climbing objectives on the island, the skies cleared and it finally stopped raining. Taking advantage of the break, the trio in the weather, got their climbing gear ready and bolted to the tower to siege their ascent.

Setting off early to the summit © Savannah Cummins 01 / 04

High on the wall at the end of the first day, they found themselves above a small ledge suitable for one. Out of options, they all crammed together for the night and waited for morning. During the night, they collected rainwater and saved it for the rest of their climb. They completed the wall at noon and then thrashed through the jungle for another hour to reach the true summit.

7. She still has a long list of things to accomplish