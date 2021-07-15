Check out these 8 amazing motorsport images from Red Bull Illume

Red Bull Illume Image Quest 2021 is the sixth edition of a competition that brings together the amazing work of photographers and content creators from around the world. To inspire you, here's a selection of eight great motorsport images from past editions and the stories behind the shots…

1. Fredrik ‘Frog’ Berggren by Elias Kunosson

Fredrik ‘Frog’ Berggren by Elias Kunosson © Elias Kunosson / Red Bull Illume

“I shot this image during the first autumn I spent in Åre, Sweden. I'd just moved out of my car and found a place to stay," recalls Elias Kunosson . "When I walked into the village, I noticed posters saying they were going to have a FMX show down by the lake. I went back to my apartment, grabbed my camera and went to see if there was anything worth photographing. As it turned out, one of Sweden’s best riders, Fredrik 'Frog' Berggren, was there."

2. Konta 'Gonta' Suzuki and Hitoshi Takahashi by Jason Halayko

Konta 'Gonta' Suzuki and Hitoshi Takahashi by Jason Halayko © Jason Halayko / Red Bull Illume

“Having shot FMX for nearly 10 years, it can be challenging to find new and interesting angles," explains Jason Halayko . "While shooting at my friend Daice’s training area in Seto, Japan, I noticed I could crawl underneath the ramp set up that day. You’d never be able to do that at an event, for obvious safety reasons and you get a lot of dirt thrown at you each time someone jumps, so it’s not all that pleasant a shooting spot.

“Once I was under the ramp, I noticed I could use its unique lines [designed and built by Daice himself] to frame the riders as they were at the peak of their trick. After a few runs, I was getting the hang of where to pre-focus and when the riders Gonta and Hitoshi came together I was able to get them both framed really well in the shot.

“What I like best about this shot is, even though it was shot on an iPhone, it is still a unique FMX photo, shot from an angle I’m pretty sure I've never seen before.”

3. Sylvan Masson by Anthony Favennec

Sylvan Masson by Anthony Favennec © Anthony Favennec / Red Bull Illume

“Winter, rain, Brittany – these are inseparable. Sylvan Masson was back from the Ukraine, where he was under contract with the Kiev National Circus but had to move again a few days later for another trip," Anthony Favannec explains. "He asked me for some help to shape a track, two minutes from my house, and the weather was perfect to take some great black and white pictures.

“Sylvan has a great style, for me FMX is so photogenic, it’s a kind of alliance between the man and the motorcycle. I shot this photo with my Xiaomi Mi3 and I'm really amazed with the picture quality of this one. The shot doesn’t show it, but to obtain the perfect angle for the picture I had to deal with a billy goat named Brad who charged me from my right side! The result is the perfect representation of northern Brittany's ambiance at this time of year.”

4. Rayco Diaz by Artem Yamshchikov

Rayco Diaz by Artem Yamshchikov © Artem Yamshchikov / Red Bull Illume

Artem Yamshchikov on photographing the new O'Neal motocross collection in Spain: "We only had a week with the team riders. It was very warm and windy, so the riders couldn't ride continuously. Every shot had to be perfect. After a few days in Spain’s blazing sun, I started to look for new perspectives. I tested unusual lenses and positions for myself. This was when I saw a plane with a contrail in the sky. That was perfect. I didn't have much time. I pointed to the plane and shouted: ‘Look at that! I want that on my picture!’

“Rayco started the machine and I got into position. There was no time for a tripod. I could only guess Rayco's trajectory. I positioned the contrail in the viewfinder where I suspected Rayco would be. I set the focal point on the ramp and my only thought at that moment was: ‘Hopefully, 11 is enough...’

“After having seen the picture in the preview, I was more than happy. Now only the sharpness had to be right. We took a few more photos, but not a single one was as good as the first one. After the contrail had vanished, I went to my computer to take a closer look at the picture. 11 was enough.”

5. Unknown Red Bull Sea to Sky Rider by Burhan Kacar

Unknown Red Bull Sea to Sky Rider by Burhan Kacar © Burhan Kacar / Red Bull Illume

“In the 2017 Red Bull Sea to Sky Hard Enduro in Kemer, Turkey, there was an extremely tight competition 100 metres to the top, i.e. the finish line," recalls Burhan Kacar . "It was a tough track that caused the riders to stall and made it hard to pass their opponents.

“As I was photographing the racer in front of me first, I noticed the rider further down awaiting his turn and trying to avoid the rocks raining on him. Turning at once, I got the chance to capture this moment that wouldn't be replicated.”

6. Libor Podmol by Jan Pelikán

Libor Podmol by Jan Pelikán © Jan Pelikán

Jan Pelikán on taking this photo of the Czech Republic's top FMX rider, Libor Podmol: "We visited his training homespot near Benešov, which is close to the capital city, during his preparations for the 2013 X Games.

“The photo is a composite of 11 action shots and 14 photo backgrounds. Given the number of pictures used, this photo has a really high resolution and image quality. Libor was pushing his limits and it was worth it. He also won the gold medal at the X Games that year.”

7. Tom Parsons by Chris Tedesco

Tom Parsons by Chris Tedesco © Chris Tedesco / Red Bull Illume

Chris Tedesco describes capturing this photo while during his summer road trip with Moto shredder Tom Parsons through Colorado, Utah and Nevada, USA, in 2018. "We stopped at Swing Arm City, Utah, which is a unique landscape with some of the best off-road riding on Earth. At first glance, one might even think this was taken on another planet. With temperatures above 38C, it deterred others from riding. We had the entire area to ourselves.

“This incredible, natural rock formation is something out of a rider’s dream, or nightmare. Here Tom Parsons rides all the way to the top, where one wrong move means a long way down. This highlights only a small portion of the amazing terrain open to riding and camping.”

8. Arik Swan by Ale Di Lullo

Arik Swan by Ale Di Lullo © Ale Di Lullo / Red Bull Illume

“In 2014 I went to an event called Cruzfest, a mountain bike and MX week-long jam session over huge jumps on private land in the Santa Cruz redwood forest in California," explains Ale Di Lullo . "There was a mini-race going on and all the dogs were going crazy running together with the bikes and everything was loud and there was a lot of partying and good times going on.

“Coming from a mountain bike background all that noise from the engines and the barking dogs was a bit unusual and intimidating for me. But when the race was done and everything was fading and my cameras were already in the backpack I saw this geared-up badass dude riding with this cute little dog that seemed to have been stolen from a Hollywood mansion, I realised I had to get the camera out again.”

