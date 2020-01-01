The 4 craziest freeski tricks to watch for this winter
© Kyle Meyr
Progression and style are often mutally exclusive. This season, this is going to change.
While it is early in the 2018 season, plenty of big air events & jump sessions have given us a look into what to expect this competition season. With progression and style in a constant push-pull relationship, it will be interesting to see what tricks will lead competitors to the top of the podiums throughout winter. Will it be the “keep it stylish” or “spin-to-win” mentality that decides the winner?
1. Early safety grab double rodeo 1080s and 1260s
Elias Syrja, hailing from Ruka, Finland, has brought his own style to big air comps this year with early safety grab double rodeo 1080s and 1260s. Setting a spin while hunched over the tip of your skis isn’t the easiest thing to do yet Elias makes it seem so effortless.
2. Quad 14s
A few years ago, triple cork 1080s were the “it” trick in competitions. This year, we expect to see quad 14s to start making their way into several competitors’ trick bag, especially Andri Ragettli.
3. Switch right quad cork 1620
Speaking of quads, the switch right quad cork 1620 is going to be the spin-to-win trick of 2018. If someone like Øystein Bråten is able to put that in their run with perhaps 2 other triples, it is hard to see how that could be beat.
4. Pretzel double flips
Jesper Tjäder, king of the impossible, is one of the few people in the world who has pretzel double flips locked down. Arguably harder than a quad cork, this takes immense skill & body control to successfully pull off.
The 2018 ski competition scene will, without a doubt, feature several never been done before tricks. While you are watching the upcoming events, be sure to keep an eye out for these mind benders.