A high performance partnership

That’s what enabled the coaches to select the Sailing Team that will represent Switzerland at the 2024 America’s Cup, with the help of their internationally recognized expertise in the care of high-level athletes. But that’s not it : Hôpital de La Tour will also develop a complete medical structure for the team.
Dr. med. Finn Mahler, Chief Medical Officer of the Swiss Olympic Medical Center at the Hôpital de La Tour, will be in charge of the coordination and supervision of this structure. As Chief Medical Officer, he will also be involved in the sailors’ preparation in order to minimize the risks of injury.
For Alinghi Red Bull Racing co-manager for sports operations Pierre-Yves Jorand, this partnership made a lot of sense: "The America's Cup is a very physically demanding event, where the sailors are exposed to high risks of trauma and fatigue due to the speed of the boats. It was therefore essential for us to have the best level of medical care, and we knew we could find it at the Hôpital de La Tour, especially with Dr. Finn Mahler who knows this sport well."
Dr. Finn Mahler added: "The Alinghi Red Bull Racing project is driven by an interdisciplinary team in constant pursuit of excellence and performance. We are honored to be able to contribute to this unique challenge through the expertise of our Swiss Olympic Medical Center.
The collaboration will start this year and continue until the end of the competition in 2024.