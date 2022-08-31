A tough day at the office

While towing back with sails down, the boat bounced into the wind and was pushed on to her side. Some of the crew members were knocked overboard but were promptly recovered by the support team. Everyone returned safe and sound to the team base.
“Alinghi Red Bull Racing’s BoatZero suffered minor damage to the port foil arm and to the hull. We will be back on the water soon, carrying on with our preparation for the 37th America´s Cup”, says Silvio Arrivabene, Co-General Manager of Alinghi Red Bull Racing.