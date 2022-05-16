A VICTORY IN THE EVENT AND A TITLE DEFENDED IN THE GC32 CLASS

Our goal was to win the GC32 season, as well as every event. We finished second in one of the regattas, tied on points with the first, Red Bull, last September, so overall we can be satisfied. We have been consistent at the top of the table, patient when needed and the team knows how to come out on top at key moments. We also have the advantage of a close-knit team, which has worked together for a long time and is competent in all areas. Here at Mar Menor, I loved the third windy day. We didn't start off very well, but by winning the last two heats we took the advantage at a decisive moment. This is the result of hard work over the course of several years.

Arnaud Psarofaghis: