A VICTORY IN THE EVENT AND A TITLE DEFENDED IN THE GC32 CLASS

A double for Alinghi, who won the last event on the circuit and defended their title of Champion of the GC32 Racing Tour, earned for the very first time in 2019 (a fallow year in 2020).
From November 4 to 7, the Mar Menor (Spain) welcomed the fleet of 32-foot foilers for their last meeting of the year.
Ten races were validated under various conditions. The standings were tight until the 7th, after which Alinghi took off.
The Swiss team, Black Star, and the Austrians from Red Bull completed the podium of the event.
In the annual general classification, Red Bull takes 2nd place, with Black Star 3rd.
Zoulou, led by Erik Maris, was 4th and wins the "owner driver" classification.
Well done the team! I am delighted with this new championship victory. This confirms the title won in 2019 and shows our level and commitment. Congratulations to all the other teams who gave us more and more problems. I also pay special attention to Erik Maris, the only owner driver to have entered all races this year and who has even won a few! Our sporting season is coming to an end. 2021 also marked the official launch of the TF35 Trophy, run over seven events on Lake Geneva and at sea, and I am already looking forward to the 2022 season.
Our goal was to win the GC32 season, as well as every event. We finished second in one of the regattas, tied on points with the first, Red Bull, last September, so overall we can be satisfied. We have been consistent at the top of the table, patient when needed and the team knows how to come out on top at key moments. We also have the advantage of a close-knit team, which has worked together for a long time and is competent in all areas. Here at Mar Menor, I loved the third windy day. We didn't start off very well, but by winning the last two heats we took the advantage at a decisive moment. This is the result of hard work over the course of several years.
The team raced very well technically and tactically. After savouring this new victory, we will work again to find improvements. When you win, it's important not to rest on your laurels. After we dominated the first regatta in Lagos, the other teams kept maturing and at the end of the season each team could win heats under their preferred conditions. One of our strengths is versatility and we look forward to focusing on continuing to improve.
By the time the championships resume in 2022, and with hope that other teams join those already competing, the team will train in GC32 and fine-tune the optimisation of the TF35...without forgetting to hit a few ski slopes ;-)
General classification after 10 races - GC32 Mar Menor Cup (4th and last round of the annual championship)
1st - Alinghi: 20 points
2nd - Black Star Sailing Team: 27 points
3rd - Red Bull Sailing Team: 28 points
4th - Zoulou: 38 points
5th - Team Rockwool Racing: 42 points
6th - Argo: 55 points
Extract from the 2021 GC32 Racing Tour overall results after four regattas
1st - Alinghi: 5 points
2nd - Red Bull Sailing Team: 10 points
3rd - Black Star Sailing Team: 12 points
4th and 1st owner driver - Zoulou: 18 points
...
Click here for the full results.
Options to review the racing modeled in 2D thanks to the gps tracker placed on each boat from the first to the fourth days of competition: Tractrac website, or via these free apps (click here for an Iphone, or here for an Android).
