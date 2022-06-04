A win to start the long-distance races on Lake Geneva

30 degrees, typical thermic breeze, perfect conditions for the TF35s, good foiling and a win for our team. Alinghi Red Bull Racing’s TF35 stayed in the front pack all the way : third overall when passing the halfway mark in Rolle after two hours of racing, the TF35 came back to Geneva in 46’, overpassing the halfway leader Realteam Sailing for Leman Hope to win the line honors at 16:02. Today’s super quick 3h02 race was the best they could wish to prepare themselves for next week’s long race.

“We were lucky this year, it was a super quick race, the breeze built up since the beginning”, explains Bryan Mettraux. “We were able to foil after Versoix, even when the wind decreased arriving in Rolle. The way back to Geneva was 100% foiling, sailing up to 25-28 knots. We’re fighting against Realteam for the TF35 overall season ranking, so this wind feels really good.”

Genève-Rolle 2022 © Loris von Siebenthal

Head coach Nils Frei is happy with the overall strategy of Alinghi Red Bull Racing during the race : “The start was slow, but they were really good tactically all the way, climbing up the fleet. They sailed especially well downwind. It was an extremely well trimmed boat that flew towards Geneva. Each manoeuver was excellent and enabled them to increase their lead. It puts us all in a very good mindset for the last day of Mies Grand Prix.”

“Today wasn’t very different than a Grand Prix regatta : it felt like a long upwind and a long downwind leg”, adds Mettraux. No time for the team to celebrate today’s win : the Grand Prix leaders, one point ahead of Realteam, will rest to be ready for the last racing day of the weekend tomorrow.

Genève-Rolle-Genève podium :

1. Alinghi Red Bul Racing

2. Spindrift

3. Realteam Sailing for Realstone

Genève-Rolle-Genève 2022 © Loris von Siebenthal