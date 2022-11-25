Aaron Gwin's 6 most memorable downhill race runs

When has an Aaron Gwin winning run not been memorable? That's the question we asked ourselves when it came down to choosing a selection of some of his most memorable runs to date on the Mercedes-Benz UCI Downhill Mountain Bike World Cup. It's a mighty difficult choice for sure. Gwin's career has been startling. Since transitioning to the mountain bike from his early beginnings in motocross racing in 2008, Gwin has competed in over 90 World Cup races and 13 UCI World Championships.

The 34-year-old American's World Cup win record stands at 20 with just under 50 podium places to his name in a pro downhill career that in 2023 will go into its 15th year. He's also won the World Cup overall title five times. A World Championship win has eluded him however.

Aaron Gwin – A bona fide downhill mountain bike racing legend © Bartek Wolinski/Red Bull Content Pool

Over the years he's ridden for a who's who of mountain bike racing teams in Yeti, Trek, Specialized, YT and Intense. It is with the latter, where after a few barren years, Gwin is getting back to his best with three fourth places in last year's World Cup races at Mont-Sainte-Anne, Vallnord and Val di Sole.

With no talk of retirement in the air for Gwin, he may yet add to his impressive World Cup career win stats. However, for now, let's review six of his most memorable race runs to date. Click on the links in some of the entries to hear insight from Gwin himself on what happened in those races.

01 Val di Sole World Cup, 2012

26 min Extended highlights from Val Di Sole 2012 The very best of the action from the UCI Mountain Bike World Cup DHI2 in Italy

Following three years at Yeti at the start of his career, an association that yielded two third place World Cup spots, Gwin's career kicked off big time when he moved to Trek Factory Racing in 2011. Gwin would dominate the downhill scene for the next two years, scoring an incredible nine World Cup wins over the 2011 and 2012 seasons.

The race at Val di Sole in 2012 showed the height of his dominance in that period with a run that dropped everyone's jaws due to the size of the win. He absolutely demolished the field with a run that was 7.850 seconds faster than second-placed South African Greg Minnaar. As Rob Warner remarked in the comms, you don't win World Cup mountain bike races by margins like that in modern downhill racing. Watch Gwin's race run from 23m 34s in the 26-minute highlights clip above.

02 Leogang World Cup, 2014

3 min Aaron Gwin on fire with no tyre! Even riding on nothing but a rim won't stop Gwin.

Let's start off by saying that Gwin's run in Leogang at the World Cup in 2014 didn't end in a win but it does stand out as a memorable run in his career and in World Cup racing history in general for another reason. Going last man down and as the World Cup series leader, a flat rear tyre seemingly put Gwin out of the race early on but he had other ideas and continued his run, even when the tyre came fully off the rim Gwin wasn't for stopping.

Miraculously the wheel rim didn't break on his way down and he was able to cross the finish line to finish to rapturous applause from his fellow athletes and the Austrian downhill fans.

03 Leogang World Cup, 2015

4 min Aaron Gwin's winning DH run – Leogang Watch Aaron Gwin's winning World Cup downhill run at Leogang, Austria.

A year later in Leogang, Gwin would confound everyone again with another memorable run following an issue again with his bike. The American snapped his chain out of the start gate meaning he was now chainless. With no ability to pedal or change gears, naturally Gwin would be slower going down the Austrian course you'd have thought.

But yet again, Gwin defied logic, putting in time on the fastest racer at that point – Australian Connor Fearon – as the splits came up on his way down the course. When he crossed the finish line he was remarkably 0.045 seconds faster than Fearon. Yet another unimaginable Gwin win . Something always magical happened for Gwin at Leogang, the American would win at the course the following two years making it four World Cup wins overall at the venue.

04 Windham World Cup, 2015

2 min Aaron Gwin's winning run from Windham Watch American pinner Aaron Gwin take the win on home soil at the Windham World Cup round.

Before Snowshoe in Virginia came along recently the USA's only other World Cup venue in the last decade or so was Windham in New York State. It amounted to a home World Cup for Gwin and he routinely turned up at the venue and did very well. Coming into 2015, two wins, a second and a fourth were the testament to his liking for Windham.

In this 2015 run, Gwin attacked the bone dry dusty course like never before, using lines through the track that only he could see. It was full on commitment from start to finish. There was only going to be one winner, and so it proved with Gwin finishing 3.5 seconds ahead of Minnaar, a perennial rival through his career. On such a short track, where times had been pretty tight in racing before, the win was quite a margin over the rest of the field, which is why Gwin himself ranks it as among his best race runs of his career.

05 Mont-Sainte-Anne World Cup, 2017

3 min Aaron Gwin's winning run at Mont-Sainte-Anne Watch Aaron Gwin’s amazing winning run in Mont-Sainte-Anne, Canada.

At Mont-Sainte-Anne in 2017, Gwin, now racing for the YT Mob, put in yet another mercurial performance that was out of this world on the rain-affected Canadian course. Australian rider Dean Lucas had the best of the conditions before the rain got very heavy and set the fastest time. By the time the final 20 or so riders went down though the track was a completely different animal to navigate. No one could beat Lucas's time.

Step forward Gwin. Where others found it impossible, Gwin wasn't overawed by the mudfest that was in front of him as he went last man down. Riding on the edge with some creative inside lines, Gwin was somehow up on Lucas's time at every split on the course. Even a small mistake in the rock garden didn't have any real effect and he came home an unbelievable one second faster than Lucas to seal the win.

06 Val di Sole World Cup, 2017

2 min Aaron Gwin's Winning run – Val di Sole Watch as Aaron Gwin takes the win and the overall MTB DHI World Cup title in Val di Sole, Italy.

Gwin has had some pressure on him before he made his finals run in Italy, a few weeks after that run in Mont-Sainte-Anne. He would be going down the hill knowing that only a win would secure him the World Cup overall that season. His main challenger was Minnaar, who was series leader going into Italy. The two had been battling all season for World Cup wins. Coming into the final race both had two wins each but Minnaar's other results just gave him the edge in the overall going into Val di Sole.

Gwin was the fastest qualifier, Minnaar the second fastest. Minnaar punctured on his run finishing way down the field, meaning Gwin just had to finish in the top 50 or so to take the overall. But Gwin didn't know what had happened to Minnaar as he started out of the start gate. Like the pro he is, he wanted to win whatever Minnaar had done and the Californian's run reflected this as he raced liked he had everything to lose. The risk was all worth it as Gwin came in with the fastest time ahead of Frenchmen Amaury Pierron and Loïc Bruni . A memorable run given the circumstances around it.