Behind the lens with action and adventure photographer Aaron Rogosin

Here, the 41-year-old American talks about his pathway into the genre, a race to get a photoshoot done before his son was born and picks out some of the pictures he is most proud of.

Introduction

I’ve always been into photography. I think I got it from my dad. When I was growing up, I could see he had two major passions: medicine because he was a doctor and the other one was photography. My brother went on to become a doctor, and Iuckily I went on to become a photographer.

When I was 13, he gave me his old Minolta SR-T 101. With that camera, I started to build confidence. I continued to take that camera everywhere and realised that so long as I pursued this it could be my golden ticket to explore the world. And it has.

Craziest project

I’d have to say the cover article for ‘triathlete’ magazine’s adventure issue featuring Eric Lagerstrom.

It should have been a pretty straightforward project but there were two main challenges. One, it was the weekend before my son was due to be born so it was really important that we got everything done on that weekend and, two, the weather in mid-December is very unpredictable.

Everything looked amazing, but in the golden hour, a ginormous cloud bank rode in, and we didn’t quite get the cover shot before I had to bail to go and have a kid! A few days later (after getting permission from my wife), we got the shot in Hell’s Gate Canyon under intense pressure before I had to drive Eric’s 37-feet RV back home in the middle of the night over mountain passes in a storm!

Dream project

Ever since I can remember, I’ve only dreamt of two things when I was growing up. First was being a jet fighter pilot. Those dreams began to diminish when I knew I needed to have an exemplary GPA and my growth spurts kept pushing me out of ideal range for that cockpit.

The other dream job was becoming a professional photographer. So, I’d have to say that my dream project would have to combine my love of photography and my passion for jets going really fast.

Advice for aspiring photographers

Expose yourself to as many photographs as you can – go to the bookstore, go to the library, your friend’s house, look at photos.

Go through as many as you can as fast as you can. When you see something that stops you dead in your tracks then take all the time you need to figure out why that photograph stopped you in your tracks, learn from it, put that in your tool belt and wait for the perfect time or find the perfect place to apply that to.

Five of his favourite images

1. San Francisco

San Francisco © Aaron Rogosin

I shot a few places in San Francisco, but this was the spot I was super-excited to see. After riding my bike home in the dark and getting my computer all set up, I saw the technical shortcomings in the images.

I kept getting more and more frustrated – I didn’t have the skills to make this look as good as it should look. Over subsequent years, I’d go back to that spot and shoot it. Technically nailing it but none of the images had the same emotional weight this moment had.

It took me about two weeks of sitting down in front of this pic and going through pixel by pixel and making mistakes and shaping this image to where it is now. It’s through the struggle that we find our greatest successes.

2. Eric Lagerstrom

Eric Lagerstrom © Aaron Rogosin

The challenges around this image were pretty intense. We had one day to shoot all three sports in Columbia River gorge: riding, running and obviously swimming. We wanted to get the key sports shots but also lifestyle shots.

This was the last piece of the puzzle for the day and we only had about 45 minutes of light left. It's exhausting, as you don’t realise how fast these guys are in the water. I was really petrified that I didn’t get the epic swimming shot. It wasn’t until later on the next day or that night I realised we had. We nailed it!

3. South by Southwest

SXSW © Aaron Rogosin

This is my leap of faith shot back in 2013 before I really knew exactly what I was doing. My studio mate was painting a mural at South by Southwest and I really wanted to go with him and document it but no one was going to pay my way.

One of our mutual friends said if you show up, I guarantee you you’ll find work but you’ve got to show up. So, I bought a ticket, and he was right.

This was the very last show on Saturday night. Generally, you don’t get great shots at night but this band was epic and at that crescendo I knew confetti was coming down – right place, right time and I had my camera in a perfect position.

4. Smart New York

New York City © Aaron Rogosin

You know what they say, if you can make it in New York, you can make it anywhere!

Well, I’m not a New Yorker, but boy was I intimidated showing up there and trying to produce world-class imagery. Once we started getting out there shooting though, things were just working out.

Not only did I get the car perfectly framed in front of Manhattan Bridge with the Empire State Building right there but the pedestrian with the perfect stance at that perfect moment and she’s slightly looking away.

5. Travis Pastrana

Travis Pastrana © Aaron Rogosin