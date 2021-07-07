Enduro
Abestone breaks new ground in Hard Enduro world championship
The FIM Hard Enduro World Championship revs into action with an exciting new race, the Abestone Hard Enduro in Italy’s Apennine mountains.
It’s been months of frustration for riders and race organisers alike as they’ve waited on the sidelines preparing to get back into competition. And after famine comes a feast of action as they first face a race into the unknown of the Abestone Hard Enduro before heading full throttle in the ferocious Red Bull Romaniacs two weeks later.
01
What is Abestone Hard Enduro?
Abestone Hard Enduro is the brainchild of pro Hard Enduro rider Michele Bosi who has been busy designing, testing and setting up the world-class course that criss-crosses the stunning mountains around the historic Abetone ski resort, which lies about 80km north of Florence.
The race takes place on July 10-11, but Bosi has been teasing the action, posting sneak previews on his Instagram account. The course has the makings of a classic, combining tricky runs over spectacular mountain ridges with climbs and descents down slippery, rocky slopes and muddy pine-covered forests. Add in runs through mountain streams and rocky riverbeds and the course is set for a challenging two days in Tuscany.
“These mountains are unknown to almost everybody, so I think the riders will be in for a welcome surprise with what’s here,” said Bosi. “We have two different valleys to lay out the course and these offer a lot of variation in terrain. If you love enduro and motorcycles, this is the place to be.”
If you throw in good food, Italian hospitality and spectacular scenery, the event looks set to be a classic.
02
Who's taking part in the race?
There’s a full field of the very best Hard Enduro riders, including Red Bull KTM Factory Racing Team rider Manuel Lettenbichler, the Husqvarna Factory Racing Team of Billy Bolt, Alfredo Gómez and the legendary Graham Jarvis. Mario Roman and Wade Young make up the Sherco Factory Racing Team; plus there’s GASGAS Factory Racing Team Taddy Błażusiak and Austria’s rising star Michael Walkner and Jonny Walker riding for Italy’s Beta Factory Racing Team. Race organiser Bosi and Sonny Goggia will lead the way for Italy.
03
What’s the race programme?
Bosi and his team have designed awesome Abestone to get progressively harder, making it a rewarding challenge for both the elite riders and the many experienced hobby riders alike. The prologue is divided in two parts, starting with five laps of a testing, circular enduro route and then a much tougher SuperEnduro circuit in the afternoon. The top 50 riders will progress to Sunday’s cross-country on a circuit that should take about 45 minutes per lap. The riders will have to battle it out for three hours plus one final lap to reach the end.
04
What have the riders been doing since Extreme XL Lagares?
Most have been competing in other disciplines and national events to stay sharp and in shape ready for competition to resume...
- WESS champions Mani Lettenbichler and Billy Bolt joined Taddy Błażusiak and have been getting acclimatised to Italian conditions and taking part in the second round of the 2021 FIM EnduroGP World Championship in Edolo. The riders made the journey to northern Italy at the end of June to compete alongside familiar faces Josep García, Eero Remes and the McCanney brothers. Husqvarna rider Bolt was in particularly impressive form, finishing third in the Enduro 2 category on day one and fifth overall.
- In the USA, Mario Roman got a taste of the new AMA Extreme Enduro championship, finishing second ahead of Cody Webb in the Silver Mountain Extreme in Idaho.
- Beta rider Jonny Walker brings some form with him having made a late entry into the RAW Enduro at Lee Dell in Rochdale in the UK and winning the event. Jonny’s also been practising his motocross skills and went for a fun afternoon’s river riding with Paul Bolton.
- Speaking of Bolts, he will be Red Bull TV’s field reporter for the FIM Hard Enduro World Championship and he’s been warming up for follow-cam duties by competing at the EdgeBerg Extreme Enduro, a tough cross-country around a quarry near York in England that makes up part of the UK’s new National Extreme Championships. For the record, Bolts was third, despite nursing an injured shoulder – and you can follow his exploits in his blog, Hard Lines, below.
05
Hard Lines – with Mani & Bolts
Despite the cancellation of Red Bull Erzbergrodeo, Mani Lettenbichler still made the pilgrimage to the Erzberg in central Austria as he filmed a run around the spectacular quarry as part of a special video shoot with Red Bull Media House.
Mani later swapped horsepower for pedal power on a trip to the UCI Mountain Bike Downhill World Cup round at Leogang where he caught up with star riders Tahnée Seagrave, Amaury Pierron and host Rob Warner and even took to the track for a run down the mountain.
Keep up with Mani and Paul Bolton’s exploits in Hard Lines on Red Bull TV.
Motorbikes and bicycles
06
What’s happening in the world championship?
After a limited running of the Extreme XL Lagares, Abestone is the first opportunity for the riders to score points in the World Championship.
07
Where can I watch?
You can follow the entire FIM Hard Enduro World Championship on Red Bull TV where there will be race highlights, track side reports and videos from behind the scenes.
