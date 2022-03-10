Dakar Rally heavyweights flex their muscles at Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge

There was history made at the second stop of the 2022 World Rally-Raid Championship by serial Dakar winner

. The Frenchman became the first-ever driver to win a cross-country rally-raid in a T1-E category car, a recently created class aimed at promoting sustainable energies in the sport. Peterhansel and co-driver Edouard Boulanger kept their Audi RS Q e-tron and its electrified drivetrain on the pace throughout ,while their rivals dropped away.