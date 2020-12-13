Catch him if you can: Max Verstappen wins from pole position in Abu Dhabi
© Rudy Carezzevoli/Getty Images/Red Bull Content Pool
Aston Martin Red Bull Racing’s Max Verstappen executed a faultless and dominant performance from pole to win the final race of the 2020 F1 season under the lights in Abu Dhabi.
As the curtain came down in Abu Dhabi on a unique and eventful season of racing, Aston Martin Red Bull Racing’s Max Verstappen started a Formula One Grand Prix from pole position for the first time in 2020, won for the second and led from start to finish to take his 10th career win.
After a perfect start from the front of the grid, Verstappen pulled away from the Mercedes of Valtteri Bottas and world champion Lewis Hamilton and, as the sun went down and the floodlights illuminated the Yas Marina circuit, the driver of the number 33 car was untouchable.
On Saturday, Verstappen wowed everyone in qualifying, leaving it late to claim the fastest time and with it his third career pole position. In the race he survived an early safety car period which cut his expanding lead and cantered to a winning margin of 15.976s.
The race in Abu Dhabi looked to be a distant prospect back in March as the scheduled season-opening Australian Grand Prix was cancelled due to the increasing effects of the global situation, followed by the majority of the scheduled 22 races suffering the same fate, leaving the season in disarray.
Facing unprecedented challenges F1's organisers managed to reschedule and get through 17 races in just five months. Starting in July with the Austrian Grand Prix at the Red Bull Ring, and in some cases running Grands Prix over consecutive weekends at the same circuit, the sport also revisited circuits long absent from the F1 schedule such as Imola and Istanbul Park, and ventured to new venues like the Portimão Circuit in southern Portugal and Mugello in Italy.
Ending the season at the familiar Yas Marina venue, Verstappen made a brilliant start from pole position and executed a stellar opening five laps, using the power of his Honda engine to pull away from Bottas, crucially to a margin of around three seconds and outside the DRS range of the chasing Mercedes car.
A virtual safety car triggered by the retirement of Sakhir Grand Prix winner Sergio Pérez also instigated the first and only round of pit stops for most drivers, with the top three electing to take on hard compound tyres. Unfortunately for Verstappen, the virtual safety car turned into a full, real-world safety car, closing up the pack and deleting his leading margin.
Verstappen aced the restart on lap 14 and quickly established an advantage of over one second on Bottas and was soon back on his three-second-plus cushion 20 laps into the race. By lap 40 of the 55-lap race, Verstappen’s leading margin was at nearly eight seconds, with his Aston Martin Red Bull Racing team-mate Alex Albon holding station in a solid fourth place.
The Honda power unit in Verstappen’s RB16 didn’t miss a beat and at the chequered flag his winning margin amounted to almost 16 seconds over Bottas, with Hamilton rounding off the podium and Albon a handful of seconds back in fourth.
"It was really enjoyable," said Verstappen after the race. "We had a good start and from there on we looked after the tyres and the car was having really good balance – we basically did everything alright. Once you start up front you can control the pace a bit more and it makes your life a bit easier."
Both Scuderia AlphaTauri cars ended their season by making it to Q3 in qualifying in the top 10, and ended the final race of the season with Italian Grand Prix winner Pierre Gasly taking points for eighth place.
The team’s drivers enjoyed some close-quarter racing in the early phase of the Grand Prix with Gasly putting a great move on team-mate Daniil Kvyat to take eighth from the Russian and, after dropping out of the top 10, pulled off a sublime overtake on Racing Point’s Lance Stroll to snatch ninth with 25 laps remaining. Kvyat ended his season just outside the points in 11th, five seconds off a points paying position.