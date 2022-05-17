The AC75 has a younger sister class- the AC40 is in production ! While much of the world was having a well-earned break during the transition from 2021 into 2022, the 7 axis CNC machine at McConaghy Boats production facility was working 24/7 carving out the tooling for the hull of the new class. The AC40 hull shape is based on that of Te Rehutai (36th America's Cup ETNZ boat winner)- but is already a generational step forward incorporating a number of developments learned after the completion of AC36. The AC40 will be the Youth and Women's America's Cup boat. It will also be used by the Alinghi Red Bull Racing America's Cup team during the two preliminary regattas.