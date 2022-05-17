With the launch of the second generation of AC75s just around the corner, a lot can change from what we have seen so far…
The AC75 is big but it's also light, which is crucial, because the AC75 is designed to fly. It's also different - rather than a keel, a brand new concept keeps it standing. Foil Cant Arms move under, or outside, the boat to provide the leverage it needs to stay upright.
AC75 Yacht means a yacht that complies with or could comply with the AC75 Class Rule, and shall include for the avoidance of doubt any Version 1 AC75 Yacht.
Boat specifications
Mast height
26.5M
Hull length
20.7M
Weight (unscrewed)
6.2T
Crew
8
Top speed
52+ knots
