Meet Adrien Fourmaux, the WRC's newest flying Frenchman
© Jaanus Ree/Red Bull Content Pool
The French M-Sport Ford Fiesta driver will make the step up and race a split program between WRC and WRC-2 for 2021.
Published on
Exciting French driver Adrien Fourmaux will get behind the wheel of the fully powered M-Sport Ford Fiesta during the World Rally Championship season.
Fourmaux claimed his first WRC point in the 2019 Rallye Monte-Carlo followed by ninth in 2020's Rally Turkey and the 2021 season opener.
Alongside those results, the 25-year-old performed impressively in the WRC-2 category with a third-place finish overall behind Norwegian Mads Østberg and Swede Pontus Tidemand in the 2020 championship.
He's now ready to push on with Belgian co-driver Renaud Jamoul in a bid to follow in the footsteps of compatriots Sébastien Loeb and Sébastien Ogier, who've won 16 out of the last 17 WRC titles.
I'm really excited to be making the step up to WRC this year and following in the path that my rally heroes have taken
Beginning at this week's Arctic Rally Finland, Fourmaux will sport a new livery behind the wheel of the EcoBoost-powered Ford Fiesta Rally2 and Ford Fiesta WRC in the FIA World Rally Championship.
The Frenchman will drive the Fiesta Rally2 this week before making his world-stage debut with the top-specification Fiesta WRC at Rally Croatia in the Zagreb region from April 22-25.
Fourmaux said: "I'm really excited to be making the step up to WRC this year and following in the path that my rally heroes have taken in the past. My eyes are also firmly fixed on preparing for my WRC debut at a brand-new event, Rally Croatia in April."
Renowned talent-spotter and M-Sport Managing Director Malcolm Wilson OBE revealed: "Red Bull sees the same potential in Adrien as we do and it's fantastic to welcome them back to the M-Sport family. This is the first step in a concerted effort towards coming out fighting with the new regulations. A lot of our resources are going into ensuring we have the best possible package going into 2022."
M-Sport Ford Team Principal Richard Millener added: "Adrien and Renaud are two of the most dedicated guys I've worked with. Adrien's an extremely intelligent driver with a lot of potential and we're looking forward to witnessing his progress."