Aksel Lund Svindal’s incredible skiing career has been made into a movie

He never intended for his life to be played out on the big screen – but the skiing career Aksel Lund Svindal had did read just like it was scripted for Hollywood.

In 2016, his hopes of bowing out of an illustrious career were in danger when he underwent knee surgery twice in a year. Forced to balance his desire for sporting immortality against the possibility of long-term health implications, he had some tough decisions to make.

Defying medical expectations, he recovered from surgery to become the oldest Alpine skiing gold medallist in the history of the Games in 2018 and the first Norwegian in history to win the downhill gold there. But what price has he had to pay in his day-to-day life and did he make the right choice?

His eponymous film, Aksel, follows his every move as he tries to stay at the top of a sport that had already provided its own physical and mental demons.

Looking back has, at times, been painful. But true to his style, Svindal says it was the only way to make the film.

“Definitely, the scenes where I’m all drugged up were tough,” he says. “This is definitely a side of myself I’d never seen before. But it’s like anything – if you’re doing something, you want to do it well and show it all.”

When the cameras first rolled, he had no idea quite how it would pan out. For him, the intention was never to come out with a feature-length documentary working with his close friends at Field Productions.

“I never really had an ambition to make a movie, but the production company are friends of mine and had done stuff with me before," explains Svindal. "Secretly without telling me, they had the ambition of doing a movie and, as time rolled on, it started to intensify and I realised that’s what they are after. And they did it really well.”

The result was 500 hours of raw material either filmed on the road with Svindal or taken from old footage of him growing up.

At times, he admits it was tough having the cameras plotting his every move – even though he’s accustomed to being in the spotlight after four medals from the Games (two gold), five world titles and 38 World Cup race wins.

“The stuff within the sport itself is not too bad as there’s so many cameras in that so you get used to it,” he says. “When the cameras go home, these guys follow you into your hotel room. They just come one or two steps closer.

“That’s not too bad. What I didn’t like was when I was doing normal things like travelling to the airport, a normal day at home, documenting that. That’s the part of your life where you don’t want any attention.

“It doesn’t help to have a camera in your face. I think being a known face, you get pretty good at trying to stay under the radar like wearing a hat or cap when walking outside – small things that you kind of learn if you don’t want any attention. If you start bringing a TV camera along, it’s like bringing a puppy to the park!”

Despite the occasionally invasive nature of the project, Svindal is delighted with the end product, which is scheduled for release later this year.

However it's received, he has no regrets, which is the same outlook he applies when looking back on his career on the slopes.

“I didn’t want to retire unless I was 100 percent sure," says Svindal. "I didn’t want to have that 'what if?' regret. So, I decided [after surgery] to keep going a little longer and looking back on it now it’s easy to say that paid off. But when I made the decision [to retire] I never looked back. I know it was the right decision, I have no doubt.”

When watching a World Cup race now, Svindal says he doesn't have any pangs of desire to get back out there, with his body and mind well aware of the work required simply to get to the point of being able to compete.

I didn't want to retire unless I was 100 percent sure. I didn't want to have that 'what if?' regret Aksel Lund Svindal

“To get to that situation where you build up that intensity and make the quick decisions and fight for the win, that’s different. That’s as much a psychological process as a physical one," he says.

“I still love skiing and even more when my team-mates are on social media or send me pictures of training camps. That’s the part that maybe I miss the most – you pack your bags and travel to South America and spend a month maybe with your team, some of your best friends for a month of skiing to prepare for winter and to try to be in the best in the world."

His body still feels the effects of staying in the sport at the highest level for so long. Playing football and tennis are both out of the question with his still frail knee, while a long run is also impossible for him these days. But he manages it as best as he can.

“I miss that almost more than the races. The part I miss is the culture and team and friendship as well, being on a hill by yourself run after run after run.”

“I can still ski but not as much as I’d like to," he says. "I still ski a lot but only morning to lunch, and then I have to make sure I do something else to make sure I can ski the next day.

“The knee definitely affects me a little bit with my quality of life as it is kind of painful every single day, walking or going down the stairs. I always know it’s there, so I have to balance it and take care of it, and stay away from things I know I shouldn’t do. But I can’t complain.”

The documentary, Aksel, will be released in cinemas in Austria and South Tyrol on November 12, 2021, and is coming soon to Germany.