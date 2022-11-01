Watch Alex Sorgente's newest video part, Vero Amore

Yeah. I had an event in Brazil and we decided to rent a car and drive around Rio, which is insane. My friend Felipe there took us to these crazy spots in the Favelas, because he has a social project where he helps the kids there and teaches them how to skate. We went to Florida because I have a lot of friends there, I have a house and got to see the family. I rent a spot in California, so we skated Cali. Then, in Portugal I wanted to skate this big bowl called Belmonte and I knew there were mad spots in Lisbon and Porto. In my part, there's this huge bowl with a full pipe, it’s like 16 feet deep and there's this offset ledge on top of the bowl. The only people I've seen skate it are Grant Taylor and Pedro Barros and that inspired me to go. It worked out perfectly, I was stoked.