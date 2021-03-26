Let’s have a round of applause for Alexis Pinturault, your new ski champ

Part of this story Alexis Pinturault France View Profile

French skier Alexis Pinturault woke up on the day of his birthday knowing his 30th could be one to remember – and so it proved, playing out “like a Hollywood movie,” as he puts it.

In the space of two giant slalom runs, Pinturault, in his 11th World Cup season (during which he's finished in the top three of the overall World Cup five times), sealed alpine skiing’s most prestigious globe as well as the giant slalom title.

“It looks like a Hollywood movie where no one believes that would be possible,” he said, reflecting on the season finale in Lenzerheide, Switzerland.

“And then to win the giant slalom too in one day, that was a really big achievement. So, it was like a big cup and a small cup and all on the day of my birthday.”

Alexis Pinturault shows off his medals at Cortina d'Ampezzo © Erich Spiess/Red Bull Content Pool

The celebrations to date have been muted, with a small meal out with his team on the night. But he also has a diving holiday planned with his wife.

Before this season, Pinturault was the nearly-man in the overall competition, twice a runner-up and three times ending up in third place, results which left him doubting he could ever break that duck.

Admitting to the doubts, he said: “Of course, because I was already nearly there a lot of times. OK, sometimes I was sort of there but so far behind compared to the leader in second or third. For the past three seasons, it’s been growing and getting better and better. This year it happened finally. I’m really happy.”

For him, the wait was painstaking, and even longer for his country – Luc Alphand was the last Frenchman to seal the overall back in 1997. But turns out that Alphand has been a guiding force to his countryman.

Pinturault said: “Luc Alphand sent me lots of text messages too – he’s been great, always supporting me in the past, and even more this year.”

This year it happened finally. I’m really happy Alexis Pinturault As for the season itself, he set the early benchmark before a stunning late-season push by Switzerland’s Marco Odermatt , who led the giant slalom standings going into the final race. Of his rival, he said: “He had nothing to lose and he was going really crazy fast, and he was free. Of course, he brought a lot more pressure on me. The best thing was to answer at the right time when necessary. He will be one of the best in the future, one of the biggest names.”

Alexis Pinturault races the giant slalom Bulgaria © Erich Spiess / ASP / Red Bull Content Pool

During the off-season, he and his team left no stone unturned and began the season focusing on the wins and podiums but also targeting picking up vital World Cup points even when not at his best.

The new globes will take pride of place at the reception of the family hotel in Courchevel, with the goal to add to that collection in the future in the manner of Marcel Hirscher , his former rival and the previous dominant force of the sport.

