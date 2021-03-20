As birthday gifts go, Alexis Pinturault's World Cup win is right up there
© Erich Spiess/Red Bull Content Pool
Alexis Pinturault's 30th birthday could scarcely have gone any better, as he took the Overall and Giant Slalom crowns at the FIS World Cup in Lenzerheide.
Published on
French skiing ace Alexis Pinturault is unlikely to forget this birthday in a hurry after he landed the FIS Alpine Ski World Cup Overall and Giant Slalom titles on the day he turned 30 in Lenzerheide, Switzerland.
In the final World Cup of the season, Pinturault produced a superb first run in the Giant Slalom to lay the foundations for victory on the day and secure the Overall and GS crowns to add to the Parallel title he’d already won.
Pinturault came into the race weekend in Lenzerheide leading the Overall standings by 31 points, but trailing Marco Odermatt in the Giant Slalom title race by 25 points.
“I’ve worked so hard for so many years and now it feels really great,” Pinturault beamed after the race. “Claiming a globe and also the big globe at the same time is something unbelievable.”
“I was always searching for and pushing for a lot of years and I just want to say a big thank you to all my partners, especially Courchevel, Red Bull, my federation and my team. Thanks to all the people who supported me.
“It was a hard year with some ups and downs, but in the end I am really happy to bring it home. It was a little bit harder on the first run as I was number one and it was snowing in the night,” he added.
I’ve worked so hard for so many years and now it feels really great
Racing first out of the gate, Pinturault came up with a stunning run of 1m 01.19s to lead by 0.81s, with Odermatt back in 10th position 1.66s behind.
The course for the second run was far trickier and Odermatt was unable to haul the deficit back, leaving Mathieu Faivre to claim second, as Pinturault did enough last man down to hold on for a famous victory by 0.2s.
The 100 points that Pinturault won in the Giant Slalom ensured that not only did he win the GS crown by 51 points from Odermatt, but it secured Pinturault the Overall title as well ahead of Sunday’s final race of the season.
Adding gloss was the fact it all happened on his 30th birthday, with Pinturault becoming the first French overall crystal globe winner since Luc Alphand in 1997, with the great Jean-Claude Killy (1967, 1968) the only other Frenchman to win the coveted crystal globe for the sport's best skier.