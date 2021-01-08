Alexis Pinturault doubles up with back-to-back Adelboden giant slalom wins
© Erich Spiess/ASP/Red Bull Content Pool
The French skier bags his third and fourth GS wins of season during the weekend's ski racing in Switzerland to remain top of both the overall World Cup and giant slalom standings.
Alexis Pinturault cruised to back-to-back Adelboden giant slalom wins on Saturday, extending his FIS Alpine Skiing World Cup overall lead, as Switzerland's Loïc Meillard and Marco Odermatt placed third and fourth to boost their title hopes.
Frenchman Pinturault came into the season with four World Cup alpine combined titles to his name, while he finished second overall the last two seasons. After winning the Lech parallel giant slalom and Alta Badia giant slalom already this season, Pinturault topped the overall World cup standings again and headed to Switzerland with home hero Odermatt tipped to excel.
Pinturault was out the gate first in the first run and posted a superb 1m 9.94s, with Filip Zubcic 0.97s behind and Odermatt 0.01s better than the Croatian. New American star Ryan Cochran-Siegle and Swiss Loïc Meillard, plus Norwegian duo Henrik Kristoffersen and Aleksander Aamodt Kilde, were also top 10.
The second run saw 2020 World Cup overall champion Kilde carve his way down to an excellent time, with Zubcic then edging out Odermatt for the lead. Pinturault, though, held his nerve under the sunny, blue Alpine skies to post the best second-run time and win by 1.04s from Zubcic, with Odermatt third, Meillard sixth and Kristoffersen ninth.
Pinturault extended his overall World Cup lead to 60 points from Kilde, with Odermatt third and Kristoffersen fifth, as Odermatt retained his GS lead by 10 points over Pinturault.
On Saturday morning, Meillard posted the best first run straight out the gate, with Odermatt 0.70s behind, before American Tommy Ford suffered a worrying accident near the finish that saw him helicoptered away.
Pinturault then went 0.30s behind Meillard, with Kilde 0.98s back and Zubcic poised to launch his trademark second-run challenge, 1.02s off the Swiss star.
Pinturault was on another level in the second run however, as he stormed down in 1m 8.68s to triumph again by 1.26s, with Zubcic delivering again in second and Meillard holding on for third. Odermatt finished fourth and Kilde fifth.
Pinturault now holds a 115-point lead over Kilde in the overall World cup rankings, with Odermatt third,174 points behind. Meillard moved up to sixth.
Odermatt is now 40 points behind Pinturault in the GS standings, with Meillard fourth ahead of Sunday's slalom