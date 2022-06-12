Alinghi Red Bull Racing Clinch Fourth Place In Bol d’Or Mirabaud

Alinghi Red Bull Racing finished fourth in the TF35 class and 18 overall at the world’s most important in-lake regatta.
The Bol d’Or Mirabaud was first raced in 1939. For the 83rd edition, 434 boats were in the water for the 123km (66.5 nautical mile) race, which begins in Geneva with the boats racing to Le Bouveret and back. With low winds hovering just around the 8km mark the team had to use its best wind-tactics and boat handling skills to secure its race result.
The overall winner of the Bol d’Or Mirabaud was Double You team in a Décision 35 with Christian Wahl as the helmsmen, who is known as the ‘lake sorcerer’ and is now the only sailor to have won the Bol d’Or eight times.
In the TF35 class, Alinghi Red Bull Racing, with six-time Bol d’Or Mirabaud winner Ernesto Bertarelli at the helm, finished fourth. Helmsmen Frédéric Jousset with Artexplora won the TF35 class event with a time of 14h 22m 19s. They were followed by Zen Too In second and Realteam Sailing in third.
In the lead up to the halfway marker, Alinghi Red Bull Racing were swapping positions with Zen Too, Ylliam XII and Artexplora for the lead. At the halfway stage when the boats turned at Le Bouveret Alinghi Red Bull Racing were leading the TF35 class and seventh overall, they were 60m ahead of Zen Too, who were in second and Ylliam XII in third. They crossed the marker with a time of six hours, one minute and 34 seconds. Head coach Nils Frei at the halfway mark said: “After a difficult start the team has down really well and are going fast, but there’s still a long way to go.”
Although this is the first time competing in the Bol d’Or Mirabaud as Alinghi Red Bull Racing, Alinghi has taken part 30 times and claimed seven victories in that time, the first being in 1990 and then again in 1997, 2000-2003, 2011 and 2017.
The team will be heading to Portugal next for the GC32 Racing Tour taking place on 23-26 June.
Bol d’Or Mirabaud TF35 Class Results
1. Sailfever
2. Zen Too
3. Realteam Sailing
4. Alinghi Red Bull Racing
Alinghi Red Bull Racing – Sailing Crew TF35
Ernesto Bertarelli – Helm
Arnaud Psarofaghis – Sailor
Nicolas Charbonnier – Sailor
Lucien Cujean – Sailor
Bryan Mettraux – Sailor
Yves Detrey – Sailor