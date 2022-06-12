Alinghi Red Bull Racing Clinch Fourth Place In Bol d’Or Mirabaud

The Bol d’Or Mirabaud was first raced in 1939. For the 83rd edition, 434 boats were in the water for the 123km (66.5 nautical mile) race, which begins in Geneva with the boats racing to Le Bouveret and back. With low winds hovering just around the 8km mark the team had to use its best wind-tactics and boat handling skills to secure its race result.

The overall winner of the Bol d’Or Mirabaud was Double You team in a Décision 35 with Christian Wahl as the helmsmen, who is known as the ‘lake sorcerer’ and is now the only sailor to have won the Bol d’Or eight times.

In the TF35 class, Alinghi Red Bull Racing, with six-time Bol d’Or Mirabaud winner Ernesto Bertarelli at the helm, finished fourth. Helmsmen Frédéric Jousset with Artexplora won the TF35 class event with a time of 14h 22m 19s. They were followed by Zen Too In second and Realteam Sailing in third.

