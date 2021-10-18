Meet Amadou Haidara, RB Leipzig’s fearless midfield dynamo

Amadou Haidara is part of a group of talented young players who will take centre stage as RB Leipzig face Paris Saint-Germain in their Champions League double-header – at the Parc des Princes on Tuesday, and on November 3 at Leipzig’s Red Bull Arena.

Coming up against the likes of Neymar Jr, Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappé would be a daunting prospect for any side. Fortunately, Haidara epitomizes the fearless approach Leipzig have taken to the Champions League in recent seasons, and he's optimistic about their chances.

The kid who learned his skills on the streets of Bamako, Mali’s capital city, will certainly be one to watch. The 23-year-old’s performances have been going from strength to strength over the past two seasons, and he’s already scored three goals for Leipzig this season.

Continue reading to learn how the player known as Doudou progressed from humble beginnings in Mali, why his role model is Steven Gerrard – and why he fits right in at RB Leipzig.

01 His mother is his biggest supporter

Doudou comes from Bamako, where he learned his trade on the streets before a move to the Jean-Marc Guillou Academy, a renowned soccer school with branches all over Africa that developed players like Yaya Toure and Gervinho.

“We used to play right after school,” he says. “When I was 10, the Jean-Marc Guillou Academy approached my parents telling them I had some talent. They wanted me to join the academy. My father was not OK with this at all. At this time, he didn’t even know I played football.”

Doudou’s father wanted his son to focus on school, but his mother persuaded him to let their son join the Academy.

“My mother knew everything,” he says. “She was aware I was always late after school because of football. She supported me to join the academy and convinced my father, and that means everything.”

02 He started his pro career at Red Bull Salzburg

Doudou progressed through the youth ranks of the Academy, and a few years later, in 2016, he was scouted by Austrian champions Red Bull Salzburg, where he went on to make 48 appearances in two years, forging a formidable reputation for himself along the way. Then, in 2019, RB Leipzig came calling.

“I learned almost everything in Salzburg before joining RB Leipzig in the Bundesliga,” he says. "I grew up step by step there, and that’s where I learned the philosophy.”

03 Steven Gerrard is his role model

“He was a fighter, a captain who never gives up,” says Doudou of the former England midfielder, who famously inspired Liverpool’s astonishing second-half comeback in the Champions League final against AC Milan in 2005. “When I was kid, I used to watch all his Premier League games. He was so intense – and that’s what I want to show on the pitch as well. He inspired me a lot.”

Doudou is, of course, still a long way from emulating Steven Gerrard’s achievements. But his surging runs, a keen eye for goal and a willingness to get stuck into the tackle means comparisons with Gerrard might not be too wide of the mark.

“I feel at my best when I’m in position 6 or 8 [in midfield],” says Doudou. “But last season the coach used to put me a bit everywhere. I wanted to show him he could trust me in any position, and that helped me a lot.”

Doudou is fluent in German and is settled into the Leipzig way of life. “Football is really my whole life,” he says. “Leipzig is a good environment for young players – I can stay focused and make progress here.”

The Malian midfielder admits still has other passions away from football, though, saying, “Sometimes I watch films and have fun with friends on PlayStation.”

05 He’s a bona-fide Bundesliga star

Doudou is fast becoming a mainstay of Leipzig’s midfield and his performances are improving with every game he plays – but he’s quick to point out that there are a lot of areas where he can improve.

“I’m still gaining maturity,” he explains. “After three seasons here, I know the league very well and how to express my skills.”

But while the team is going through a patchy start to the season under Jesse Marsch, Doudou is the kind of player the club can rely on to get back on top.

“We hoped for a better start of course,” he says. “With a new coach, we needed time to adapt. But everybody is happy now – we just need points, we’re working hard and it will all pay off.”

06 He’s confident about Leipzig’s Champions League prospects

So, can Leipzig beat PSG and get back in contention to qualify for the Champions League round of 16? Haidara sounds optimistic…

“The most important thing is to defend well,” says Doudou. “It is the key thing against big teams like this. Then, with our quick attack game, we know we can always score goals.”