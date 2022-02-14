© Garth Milan/Red Bull Content Pool
Motocross
Hunter Lawrence’s momentum: 2022 AMA Supercross Round Five recap
The fifth round of the 2022 AMA Supercross series came and went with a podium for Hunter Lawrence and some aggressive 250 and 450 racing!
This past weekend, the 2022 AMA Supercross series ran its first non-California round in Glendale, Arizona. Glendale was the first time this year we’ve seen the Triple Crown format, where rather than one long main event, three shorter races are combined to determine the race finish. The action tends to heat up during these short sprint races, and Glendale’s drama-packed racing served in full supply.
In the 450SX class, Eli Tomac was undeniable and became the first repeat winner of 2022. Tomac charged to the first two race wins and settled in third during race three to seal the overall win. This would also be Yamaha’s first Triple Crown main event win.
In second place overall sat Malcolm Stewart, who showed his best riding yet this season. Malcolm clocked 3-2-4 race scores on the night. Chase Sexton rounded out the podium in third and grabbed the last race win of the night. Jason Anderson and Ken Roczen followed in fourth and fifth after making mistakes that ultimately kept them off the podium.
In the 250SX class, Team Honda HRC’s Hunter Lawrence was finally able to break out front and earn himself an overall win. After an aggressive collision in race two between leaders Christian Craig and Vince Friese, Lawrence was able to capitalise, get to the front and get his first win of the season, earning 2-1-2 race scores on the night. Hopefully, now that Lawrence has earned a win, the momentum will build as the season progresses. This weekend’s win takes the gap down to eight points between Craig and Lawrence as he makes a run at the championship.
After his dangerous incident with Friese, Craig managed second place overall in Glendale, with Joe Shimoda rounding out the podium in third. The Troy Lee Designs Red Bull GasGas rider Michael Mosiman deserves an honourable mention after a solid run in race two. During the second race of the night, Mosiman put in a massive charge, nearly catching Lawrence, but mistakes in races one and three kept him off the overall podium.
250SX Class Results
- Hunter Lawrence, Wesley Chapel, Florida, Honda
- Christian Craig, Temecula, California, Yamaha
- Jo Shimoda, Menifee, California, Kawasaki
- Garrett Marchbanks, Coalville, Utah, Yamaha
- Vince Friese, Menifee, California, Honda
- Jalek Swoll, Clermont, Florida, Husqvarna
- Nate Thrasher, Livingston, Tennessee, Yamaha
- Carson Brown, Ravensdale, Washington, KTM
- Michael Mosiman, Minneaola, Florida, GASGAS
- Robbie Wageman, Newhall, California, Yamaha
450SX Class Results
- Eli Tomac, Cortez, Colorado, Yamaha
- Malcolm Stewart, Murrieta, California, Husqvarna
- Chase Sexton, Clermont, Florida, Honda
- Jason Anderson, Rio Rancho, New Mexico, Kawasaki
- Ken Roczen, Clermont, Florida, Honda
- Justin Barcia, Greenville, Florida, GASGAS
- Marvin Musquin, Corona, California, KTM
- Cooper Webb, Newport, North Carolina, KTM
- Dean Wilson, Murrieta, California, Husqvarna
- Shane McElrath, Oakland, Florida, KTM