Spithill grabs a win and it's 1-all on America's Cup Day 1
© Gilles Martin-Raget/AFP/Getty Images
The opening races of the 36th America's Cup went one win each to defender Team New Zealand and challenger Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli.
Published on
Rumour was that the Kiwi boat would be faster, but Jimmy Spithill and his Luna Rossa crew were right on form after their Prada Cup win. In the end, it all came down to small mistakes. Few as they were, they were made at the starts with Team New Zealand getting the jump into Race 1 and leading for the entire distance. Luna Rossa turned the tables half an hour later at the start of Race 2 and were also never headed.
Spithill was happy enough after that win. “We followed our plan, kept it calm and the boat did the rest of the work” stated the two-times America’s Cup winner from the Italian deck just a minute after crossing the line. “The boys sailed a great race, quite a lot of manoeuvres, quite a lot of tacks, great to bounce back after Race 1.”
Just out of Auckland harbour, Course E and a wind speed of around 12 knots were not expected to favour either boat and that's the way it played out.
Spithill tried to trick the locals into an error going to the Race 1 start and protested that the Team New Zealand boat hadn't given him right of way. But the ruling went against him and Luna Rossa lost the advantage.
It's great to be competitive, great to get a win. I can't wait for the next race. Bring it on!
Team New Zealand had a 14s lead at end of the first of six legs, the gap fluctuated, the lead being around 300m but at the end was over 400m and 31s.
Despite that, it was clear that the boat speeds were very similar and when Spithill outfoxed the opposition at the start of Race 2, he'd turned the tables completely. He used that lead boat advantage and though Team New Zealand did close down Luna Rossa's gap to just 7s, at the end it was still a race each at the end of Day 1.
Team New Zealand's helmsman Peter Burling seemed relieved after winning the first race. “It's been three months or so since we've been racing, good to be able to see and talk about another boat, not just our own chase boat that's got an engine,” joked the Kiwi.
“It's no secret we haven't raced in a little while. One mistake and life's pretty hard for rest of the race. It was good to get into them in the final leg of Race 2. If we'd had another lap, the result might have been different.”
Hear Spithill discuss the demands of the America's Cup boats:
No racing on Thursday, but it's two races a day from Friday onwards, until one team wins seven. The way the first day went it could take all 13 races, with likely weather fluctuations in New Zealand's autumn adding to the unknowns.
While straight line speeds were very similar, the data showed that Luna Rossa were quicker at every tack and certainly the rumours of a Team New Zealand advantage had been blown away by their home wind. That, as much as anything, pleased Spithill.
“It's great to be competitive, great to get a win. I can't wait for the next race. Bring it on!”