Soak up story time with surfing's favourite twins in And Two If By Sea
CJ and Damien Hobgood were long serving veterans of the WSL's Championship Tour but never found tougher opponents than each other and themselves. Dive a little deeper via And Two If By The Sea.
They were the laconic goofyfooters from Florida with low slung styles and laid back drawls, but don't let that fool you. For a decade CJ and Damien Hobgood were two of the most feared competitive surfers on the planet. In 2000 Damien won Rookie Of The Year and in 2001 CJ was declared World Champion after 9/11 cut the season in half. They won four Championship Tour events each, mainly in heaving left reefbreak barrels, and starred in a string of videos made by everyone from Taylor Steele to Kai Neville, and sponsors like Globe and Rusty.
While that might sound like the stuff dreams are made of, it's a long way from the truth, and that's where And Two If By Sea comes into play. Growing up in an iconic peer group of surfers – take a bow Mick Fanning, Joel Parkinson, Taj Burrow et al – CJ and Damo pushed each other to the elite level, and pushed each other twice as hard along the way.
Amidst breakups, injuries and the upheaval of sponsorship dramas CJ and Damien somehow came out the other side the same superb humans they went in as, with just a few more wild tales to tell.
We won't give too much away, but encourage you to watch the movie above to meet two Florida men for whom life is a little less ordinary, in And Two If By Sea. Enjoy!