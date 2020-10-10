Dakar preparations just went into overdrive at the Andalucía Rally

1. Al-Attiyah wastes no time getting back up to speed

Qatar’s Nasser Al-Attiyah arrived in Spain with his two most trusted companions: co-driver Mathieu Baumel and their Toyota Hilux. This trio have won rallies all over the world – including the 2019 Dakar – and are always a threat when spotted on the start line.

After more than 1,000km against the clock, it was once again Al-Attiyah, Baumel and the Hilux that came out on top in Spain. However, this was about more than just a trophy and Al-Attiyah was quick to recognise the wider significance of the rally.

“It was really nice to do this race after we had been stopped for such a long time,” he said at the finish line. “It was great to get together again with all the guys who do our sport.”

2. Rally-raid spirit is quick to return

Even if every racer entered has dreams of winning, there’s a spirit of cooperation that underpins each rally-raid event. When athletes and their machines are being tested under such extreme conditions, everybody is going to require a helping hand from time to time.

13-time Dakar winner Stéphane Peterhansel spotted a chance on the final day to help team-mate Carlos Sainz close out the rally with a stage win. By allowing Sainz to pass – rather than trapping him in a dust cloud – Peterhansel helped his fellow MINI driver finish with a flourish in his native Spain.

3. Accelerated learning curve continues

When Mitch Guthrie Jr. finished up his debut Dakar drive in January he had no idea he’d be waiting nine months to race his OT3 again. The specially built side-by-side (SxS) machine helped Guthrie Jr. and the rest of the Red Bull Off-Road Junior Team to really make their presence felt at the 2020 Dakar.

The Andalucía Rally allowed Guthrie Jr. to enjoy a long-awaited reunion with his OT3 and the rest of the team. The American capped off a memorable week in Spain by winning the fourth SxS stage and ranking third overall.

A really important learning experience for the next Dakar Mitch Guthrie Jr. Motor Sport Various

4. Good things come to those who wait

Seth Quintero travelled from the States to Saudi Arabia with Guthrie Jr. for this year’s edition of the Dakar. However, Quintero had to watch from the sidelines while his friend drove. That’s because Quintero was only 17 years old at the time and too young to race what's widely considered to be the most dangerous rally there is.

Now Quintero is 18 and got his first taste of rallying this week in Spain. Mechanical misfortune saw his OT3 come to a standstill in the first kilometres of the opening stage – not the start to his rally career he had in mind! Quintero kept his head in the game, though, and three days later he was celebrating a podium finish on the fourth and final stage.

After helping the Red Bull Off-Road Junior Team pick up impressive results alongside Guthrie Jr. and Kevin Hansen , Quintero is more determined than ever to race the 2021 Dakar!

5. What a way to make an entrance!

If you thought joining up with the Red Bull KTM Factory Team would be intimidating for Australian biker Daniel Sanders then you were wrong. So what if the other three members of the squad had already won the Dakar, while the 26-year-old Sanders had never even raced a rally-raid event?

It turned out Sanders was the only member of KTM’s elite squad to win a stage in Spain, as the rookie more than held his own among esteemed company. The result will do his confidence the world of good ahead of the upcoming Dakar.

6. The terrain shows its teeth

It didn’t take long for us to get a few reminders of how dangerous it can be to race rally-raid. The Andalucía Rally was barely a day old when we waved goodbye to two of the most recognisable bikers on the scene. Arm injuries caused by falls saw Sam Sunderland and Laia Sanz retire early in Spain. Both have vowed they’ll be fighting fit in time for the Dakar.

7. We all know where this is leading

The Andalucía Rally was the perfect opportunity for pit crews to fine-tune machines and for pilots to get invaluable seat time. What comes next is the ultimate test of endurance that motorsports has to offer, the Dakar Rally.