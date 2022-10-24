Rally Raid
Thrilling finale to World Rally-Raid Championship sees Dakar stars on top
The inaugural World Rally-Raid Championship concluded in Spain, with reigning Dakar heavyweights enjoying further off-road success.
The first-ever World Rally-Raid Championship has wrapped up in Spain, delivering a string of hard-fought victories across the categories. The four-race series spread across three continents has brought out the very best of the world’s premier off-roaders. And now the focus of the convoy turns to the upcoming 2023 Dakar Rally to be hosted by Saudi Arabia next January.
Al-Attiyah vs Loeb, a battle for the ages
A pulsating battle between Nasser Al-Attiyah and Sébastien Loeb has kept us on the edge of our seats throughout the season. Al-Attiyah’s Dakar win earlier this year – in his Toyota Hilux alongside co-driver Mathieu Baumel – got his championship off to the perfect start. However, The Qatari speedster was not given a moment to relax all season by his French rival. It was only at the finish line of the Andalucia Rally that Al-Attiyah could enjoy his latest victory.
“The main objective here was to win the first-ever world championship,” Al-Attiyah revealed at the finish line. “It was an amazing year of racing. Things were always very tight between ourselves and Seb.”
Such was Loeb’s determination to close the gap on Al-Attiyah that the nine-time WRC champion ended up winning the T1 car class in Andalucia. The winning result alongside co-driver Fabian Lurquin in their Prodrive Hunter BRX shows that they’re ready to push for the front again at next January’s Dakar Rally.
2022 W2RC T1 Top 3
Full gas for Sam Sunderland
It was his victories at the 2022 Dakar and the Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge earlier this year that put Sam Sunderland in pole position for glory in the W2RC’s bike category. This month, the British biker returned to action to contest Rallye du Maroc and the Andalucia Rally. Despite riding with a huge target on his back as the man to beat, the GasGas Factory biker rode smart all the way to become the W2RC’s first-ever bike champion.
“It’s great to bring home the title for the team,” Sunderland said in Spain. “I’m super grateful for all their hard work and happy I can give them the championship.”
Kevin Benavides represented Red Bull KTM Factory Racing during the inaugural W2RC and enjoyed a mixed bag of results along the way. Steady improvements throughout the season showed that the Argentinian biker is getting back to his best just in time for another assault on the Dakar.
2022 W2RC Bike Top 3
Chaleco López still in a class of his own
It was a relaxed final stage in Spain for Francisco 'Chaleco' López after it was already confirmed the previous day that he had won the W2RC’s T3 contest. Despite already having the championship tied up, the Chilean put his foot down on the fourth and final stage to finish third overall. This result means that López and co-driver Oriol Mena have parked their Can-Am on the podium at all four races this season making them worthy championship winners.
It’s been a really long year going all the way back to the Dakar. We’ve needed to be at our best to stay on top
Cruising to T3 victory in Spain were Guillaume De Mevius and co-driver François Cazalet in their OT3. The Red Bull Off-Road Junior Team crew won every stage at the Andalucia Rally and posted the best possible result ahead of a return to the Dakar early next year. The result means Cazalet ends the W2RC season as the most successful co-driver in the T3 class.
It was another Red Bull Off-Road Junior Team driver who got closest to López in the overall W2RC rankings. Seth Quintero and co-driver Dennis Zenz brought their OT3 to second overall in Spain, which put them second overall in W2RC T3 final classification. Quintero had to deal with a number of technical issues and could only enjoy a clean run on the fourth and final stage in Spain.
Third place overall in the inaugural W2RC T3 contest goes to Cristina Gutiérrez. The Spanish native finished fourth in Andalucia alongside co-driver Pablo Moreno in their OT3 to complete a season of outstanding consistency.
2022 W2RC T3 Top 3
There was plenty of innovation on display in the Open Class in Spain, where 14-time Dakar winner Stéphane Peterhansel won at the wheel of a Yamaha YXZ1000R prototype alongside co-driver Edouard Boulanger. Following Peterhansel were Mitch Guthrie Jr and Kellon Walch as they debuted the T3-M by MC5 and its combo of 32-inch BFG KDR3 tyres and bespoke KMC wheels.
The next appointment for the world’s best off-road racers is a return to Saudi Arabia to take on the 2023 Dakar Rally. Running from January 1 until January 15, the legendary race will test the convoy over 5,000 kilometres of challenging terrain. Only the bravest and the best will park themselves on the podium.
