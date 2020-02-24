With the visor down and racing overalls on, the frontrunners of the MotoGP™ often give off an image of invincibility even amid the high-speed spills and thrills.

But 33-year-old 2019 MotoGP™ runner-up Andrea Dovizioso let the visor up and his defences down to give a behind-the-scenes documentary into the 2019 season.

The result is an unprecedented level of access to ‘Dovi’ and his Ducati team. Undaunted offers an insight into the Italian rider as you’ve never seen him before: the thinking man of the grid, often misunderstood and often maligned as he challenges Marc Márquez for the world title.

Andrea Dovizioso: Undaunted

Dovizioso burst onto the MotoGP™ scene in 2008 with Honda and has amassed 14 wins and 60 podiums in his career so far. Riding for Ducati since 2013, he's finished second behind Márquez in the overall standings for the last three years.

That Márquez rivalry is laid bare in Undaunted, from Dovizioso winning the season opener in Qatar to eventually conceding the championship to the dominant Spaniard, who he believes is beatable come 2020.

Andrea Dovizioso up close and personal © Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool

Assessing his daily target in the sport, he says of Márquez: “Marc has an extreme talent. He’s so passionate that he works a lot and this way he could improve and raise the bar so high.

“He’s so instinctive that he has no fear and you can’t challenge him in that aspect. So, you must try to beat him in a different way. He uses his instincts and his aggressive approach, and I use my rationality, clarity.”

There’s a clear mutual respect between the pair as highlighted in a stunning duel for the Austrian Grand Prix, which ends with Dovizioso edging the win in dramatic fashion and the two riders talking excitedly about the final throes of the race while sharing a car afterwards.

But amid the highs, there are devastating lows too, and Dovizioso isn't afraid to embrace on camera the emotional rollercoaster of both.

He says: “It shows much more pain that is behind this. Behind every sportsman, there is much more pain than what is seen.” And with that comes the external doubters.

Behind every sportsman, there is much more pain than what is seen Andrea Dovizioso As he puts it: “Everyone thinks that the bike’s more competitive than what you have and so everyone looks at you as if you’re not doing well. Like Ducati, some fans and the other riders as well. It’s something you mustn’t give importance to but you do. It’s annoying, it’s very annoying.” On his day, Dovizioso looks invincible with a unique ability to brake later than any rider on the grid thanks to his early roots in the sport guided by his passionate father and strongest backer Andrea. When things go against him though, he is not afraid to admit his frailty.

Ducati CEO Claudio Domenicali sums it up succinctly when he suggests: “Maybe he lacks a bit of madness, that maybe the Ducatista would appreciate,” a comment he then backtracks from following the rider’s jaw-dropping bravery in defeating Marquez in Austria.

Meanwhile, team principal Luigi dall’Igna admits: “I’d like to see him more instinctive and less thoughtful.”

Andrea Dovizioso pushing himself to the limit © Andrea Dovizioso testing in Qatar

But what Undaunted reveals is that Dovizioso as a thinker is what has taken him to the top – but it's a thought process that leads him to admit he has pondered walking away from a sport that has made him a star.

Following a brutal crash at the British Grand Prix, he says: “The pain is really awful and, when you feel this pain, you tell yourself, ‘Come on, this is too much, this is no good.’ More than once I’ve asked, ‘Am I willing to keep risking, and am I willing to suffer to get results?’”