What it’s like smashing a world-first ascent, as told by Andrzej Bargiel

We talked to Andrzej Bargiel just a few days after he'd reached the summit of the previously unconquered Yawash Sar II peak (6,178m above sea level) located in the Karakoram, which he then skied down from.

The Polish ski mountaineer didn’t waste any time – he set out for the summit right after reaching the foot of the eight-thousander. He did it with the help of Jędrek Baranowski , who in the end decided not to climb to the very top, but wait for Andrzej mid-way to keep him company on his way back.

Now the expedition party are resting and getting ready for the second goal, which is to summit and ski down the Laila Peak (6,096m above sea level), so this was a good opportunity for Andrzej to reveal all about the expedition so far...

Why so fast?

Haha. We knew that we'd acclimatised enough. That convinced us that there was no point in walking around with the whole equipment [to the camps], so we went straight into the mountains. Later on, I talked to Jędrek about the fact that we could have stayed there longer and tried again, but for him it was a form of acclimatisation as well and he was okay. He came to the conclusion that we had to push forward and set out for the next summit. And that’s exactly what happened – even if it wasn’t our goal. We just felt good, so we decided to go for it.

Jędrek Baranowski and Andrzej Bargiel in front of Yawash Sar II © Bartłomiej Pawlikowski

Since you were acclimatised enough, does that mean that Jęderk was waiting for you mid-way, because he couldn’t keep up?

I didn’t impose an extremely fast pace! I was maintaining speed that allowed me to reach the summit and ski down from there safely. It was crucial that it wasn’t too warm, because the temperature increases the avalanche risk.

At some point, it turned out that we were moving quite fast. Jędrek decided that it was enough for him and it wouldn’t be responsible to continue. We had an idea to just go back or ski down together and try once more, but Jędrek chose to wait for me mid-way.

Therefore, I reached the peak, skied down to him, we went back together and now we continue our expedition! Even though it’s Jędrek’s first time in such mountains, he has everything he needs – he’s very skilled. However, acclimatisation is something one has to learn. You need to let your body get used to these conditions and only then cellular memory comes into play.

Andrzej Bargiel reaches the peak of Yawash Sar II © Jakub Gzela

How would you evaluate Yawash Sar II? Easy-peasy? Or if it wasn’t for good conditions this challenge would have taken way more time and preparation?

Obviously, we’re always prepared for different things and trekking through mountain passes at nearly 5,000m above sea level got us acclimatised. But it’s a massive mountain. The dangers have always been there. You simply must avoid them. The avalanche risk on such steep mountainsides is high, so you need to move in the right areas.

The peak surprised me with lots of ice in the top part and that wasn’t pleasant, because I couldn’t ski freely. At this height, there are always some dangers and the weather has a huge impact on them. It had to allow us to move forward safely.

Andrzej Bargiel takes a break during the Yawash Sar II expedition © Bartłomiej Pawlikowski

It could be said that you were lucky with the weather. How is it at Laila Peak? What are the conditions like there?

It seems that it’ll be all right. At this time of the year, the weather remains good with many sunny days. We hope that there'll be good snow and that what we came across at Yawash Sar II is not a general tendency. We’re counting on less ice and lots of firm, crystallised snow accumulated on the surface, which allows us to ski down steep slopes safely. We have a good attitude and keep going.

Today, at 6am, we reached Skardu. It was quite difficult, because the road was hit by a mud avalanche and we were forced to wait for quite a long time until the right services cleaned the dirt and rocks up, so we could continue. It was pretty tiring, as the journey took us 21 hours – one day after about 35km of trekking.

I had to drive myself, because the driver couldn’t do it anymore. It’s not easy on the Karakoram Highway. There are basically no rules or traffic order. You travel intuitively. Now, we have two days of rest ahead of us. We can get some sleep, do some laundry, prepare everything and the day after tomorrow we set out for Laila.

Andrzej Bargiel on the descent from Yawash Sar II's peak © Jakub Gzela

I was planning on asking you how you were dealing with moving around for days on end, but I hear that you’re not bored?

Here, there’s something going on all the time. We take advantage of the support of the local community, but we often have to help ourselves, so everything goes smoothly. That’s why we’re not suffering from an excess of free time or boredom here.

Is it nice to be back in the high mountains?

We have a great team and that's the first, extremely important thing. Secondly, we can go back to doing what we love after a long break. We definitely enjoy this time. We had a completely unexplored space ahead of us, which was also great. We had to put in more work to deal with this terrain and move forward. It was a very interesting experience. Another cool thing is the fact that during such expeditions and exploration of such places, we notice new goals, which we can try to achieve in the future.

There are many mountains to be conquered there. Have you set your sights on something already?

My neck hurts from looking around all the time! That’s a great terrain in terms of skiing and climbing. I think I’ll be back in the Shimshal Valley someday.

