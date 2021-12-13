Join Aniol Serrasolses on an epic kayaking adventure in Iceland

Kayakers Aniol Serrasolses and Mikel Sarasola, and photographers Aleix Salvat and David Nogales ventured into the freezing landscapes of Iceland for Jötunn, a spectacular kayak project like no other. Check out the film in the player above and then read on to hear how the project went down in Sarasola's own words, with some truly stunning images from Nogales and Salvat.

Download the free Red Bull TV app and catch the kayaking action on all your devices! Get the app here

Jötunn, an exploration from within

Jötunn is a documentary in which we tried to teach the adventure of exploration from within. Because extreme kayakers aren't crazy people who jump down waterfalls. They're people who prepare each descent with great care and who've spent a lifetime working on the technique to be able to do what for the vast majority would be incredibly dangerous. They have a special connection with water and rivers. For a kayaker, the least important thing is a spectacular photo, because usually everything important happens with the camera turned off. The important thing is to be out there, enjoying your passion and so we tried to show in Jötunn what's not normally seen.

In Spain, we have one of the highest levels of kayaking in the world iand that's important to mention, so I think this documentary had to be made.

Going for it through the spectacular basalt rocks of Aldeyjarfoss waterfall © David Nogales/Red Bull Content Pool

Iceland: land of waterfalls

A waterfall is – probably – the most aesthetic and hypnotic formation that you can find in a river and if there's a country that stands out for its waterfalls, it's Iceland – a country that's experiencing a tourist boom, based mainly on its impressive nature: volcanoes, glaciers, hot springs, geysers and, of course, waterfalls. Skogafoss, Godafoss, Dettifoss and Svartifoss are just some of the obligatory stops that fill magazines and social networks with impressive photos. It's not surprising the interest that this small island lost in the Arctic arouses among extreme kayakers.

At the beginning of the year, we chatted with Aniol Serrasolses, one of the world's leading figures in extreme kayaking and my paddling partner on many adventures, about the option of going to Iceland. He'd already been there and explored the terrain before, and he confirmed to me that there was still a lot to discover in those lands and that he'd love to return in search of new adventures.

Picking out a path down the Kelduá river © David Nogales/Red Bull Content Pool It's called Iceland for a reason © Aleix Salvat/Red Bull Content Pool Walled in © David Nogales/Red Bull Content Pool

A 'DIY' project

So, the idea of filming this documentary came up. As is usual in kayaking audiovisual projects, we'd both row and take care of the filming, and in this case the direction and editing of the final piece as well.

Therefore, it was key for us to have a cameraman who was a first-rate kayaker, so Aleix Salvat, an expert kayaker and professional in the audiovisual world, joined the group.

In the end, the project became bigger and bigger, and at the last minute we were joined by David Nogales, a mountain bike photographer, who'd give us a hand with all the logistics, the filming and, of course, taking good shots.

Narrow margins in the Stuðlagil ravine © David Nogales/Red Bull Content Pool

Hapless preliminaries

It was mid-June and that's normally the time of the greatest thaw, although, according to kayakers in the area, this year the summer was delayed and there was still a lot of snow on the mountains. It still seemed that we'd arrived at a good time, though.

We left Reykjavik heading south, where we wanted to explore the first valleys. Located to the southeast of the island, Vatnajökull is the largest of Iceland's four ice fields. In its southwestern part, there's an area where the glaciers are relatively far from the sea and several relatively long rivers are concentrated in a fairly small area.

Along the way, we went from one valley to another, but one river after another was short of water. It was bitterly cold – no warmer than 5°C – and the long-awaited thaw didn't seem to want to join the adventure. The frustration was evident and our spirits were very low. With the rivers so dry, there was no point attempting any mission that required a lot of effort. Entering a very low river could mean breaking the kayaks or getting injured. Despair was taking over.

A revealing discovery

We decided to keep going north, where we knew there were some classic waterfalls like Godafoss, Aldeyjarfoss and Ullerfoss, which would probably carry water. On our unsuccessful route, which seemed more like a tourist trip than a kayak trip, we stopped at different tourist spots, such as a canyon called Studlagil, which emerged years ago when building a dam in the upper part reduced its flow. It's a spectacular canyon with basalt walls.

In true tourist style, we wanted to go paddling there and get some shots. When we approached the place, just before the canyon, we saw a tributary that seemed to carry water and, judging by its white colour, a certain movement was sensed. To our surprise, the tributary had a good flow and an impressive sequence of rapids and navigable waterfalls in its final part. We took out the drone and flew it several kilometres up to see the river and, to our surprise, it looked very interesting. This could be a mission!

Volcano ✔️ Waterfall ✔️ © David Nogales/Red Bull Content Pool Go with the floe © David Nogales/Red Bull Content Pool Iceland, a kayak paradise © David Nogales/Red Bull Content Pool

Action time

Charged with enthusiasm and energy, the next morning we put the kayaks on our backs and quickly covered the five kilometres that led to the top. There's a point where the rapids end and the river calms down, a place where a 30m-high waterfall marks the beginning of the most interesting section. We entered the river just below.

Narrow and vertical volcanic walls guided the course of the river, where the rapids weren't excessively challenging. It turned out to be a 3km class four section with a couple of very demanding and dangerous fifth grade rapids (in whitewater the difficulties are classified from one to five, but unlike other sports the grade is not given too much importance ) with a spectacular landscape.

This river was nothing more than a momentary oasis in our trip, because it didn't require much flow to be able to paddle it, but the rest of the territory, unfortunately, was still dry. After this hint of positivity we continued our way to the north.

A wake-up call

A Nepalese friend drove more than six hours to join us for the descent of Godafoss, a waterfall of about 12m. Unfortunately, it was bad luck that on his second drop he landed too flat and broke his back. It was a tremendous shock that required attention at the Akureyri hospital, where the bad news was confirmed. Fortunately, with a few months of rest, he'll be fine again.

This was a wake-up call of what you expose yourself to when you go waterfall paddling, the risks they pose and how precise you have to be all the time. A mistake can cost you too much and it's something that you always keep in mind to maintain the necessary concentration. But at the same time, it shouldn't stop you.

Dropping one of the Fossa's many falls © David Nogales/Red Bull Content Pool

An epic leap

Ullerfoss and Aldeyjarfoss completed the northern list. For some reason that I can't explain, in this area the rivers were higher than usual. I'd never seen an image of Aldeyjarfoss of this size – a huge flow created a jet of water that engulfed you and the pool below looked like a boiling pressure cooker. This, as well as the strong wind that was blowing, created the wrong sort of conditions for a descent.

But of course, Aniol is made of something special that others don't possess and he immediately saw the line clearly and had the courage to descend it. He'd gone down the falls before and was clear about what he had to do. I placed myself in the pool below, ready for a possible rescue (for which, honestly, there was little I could have done if something went wrong). Without much preamble, he raised his hand to signal that he was going and dived downstream.

Lost in the enormous flow, it wasn't precisely where he should have been to position himself on the tongue of the wave and he was immediately engulfed by the waterfall. I watched him peek over the top and disappear for a few seconds until he emerged without an oar and trying to dodge in the turbulent waters. After several unsuccessful attempts, he was forced to abandon the kayak. Fortunately, the current sent him to a safe place and there was no major issue. I think the rest of us had a worse time watching than him kayaking and I'd say that the documentary is worth seeing just to witness this impressive jump.

Shooting out of the chute © David Nogales/Red Bull Content Pool Even the portaging was spectacular © David Nogales/Red Bull Content Pool A drop in golden sun © David Nogales/Red Bull Content Pool

Heading east

With good weather forecast, we set out towards the east in search of rivers. We camped at the Kelduá take-out, a river that was discovered back in 2015 and has a section of about 10km of waterfall-pools in a row. We woke up in the morning to sunshine and blue skies outside the tent. So, suddenly, the summer had seemingly arrived.

With the kayaks on our backs and the camera in hand, we set off. A simple 8km hike gave way to one of the most epic days on the water that I can remember. It took us all day to descend the entire section. We descended more than 15 waterfalls and a multitude of rapids. Suddenly everything flowed, we felt comfortable, there were no serious mistakes and I'd say that the whole trip was worth it just because of that river.

Between the Kelduá and the Fellsá

We arrived at the end of the river at 11pm, where we set up camp. At that point the Kelduá and Fellsá converge. This second river also seemed to flow nicely and after looking at the maps, we concluded that it could be another good exploration. In its lower section it looked calm, but the profiles showed greater unevenness in its upper section.

However, the Fellsá was nothing like its neighbour, Kelduá. The approach was harder, because the river entered some deep canyons, which required an extra effort to enter the river, and the landscape was much rockier. It turned out to be a 9km descent of medium difficulty (fourth degree), in general quite fluid and pleasant, with ramps and passable rollers, but with a more complicated rapid in the final part that required some courage – a jump that falls to a ramp that ends in a large loop, which covers almost the entire river. The perfect combo for Aniol, who descended majestically, while Aleix and I walked.

Taking it one step at a time © David Nogales/Red Bull Content Pool

Gilsá – 'for those who can'

Taking advantage of the large concentration of rivers in the east and the high flows at that moment, we stayed in the Egillstadir area exploring some new rivers and paddling others that are better known. The Fagradalsá and the Kaldakvisl were two of the rivers that I liked the most in the area, with short sections and narrow channels, but spectacular waterfalls.

At the end we explored one more river, the Gilsá, which flows into Lake Logurínn. Surprisingly, it's an alpine-style river and surely the most demanding and least visually spectacular of all the rivers we paddled, with a class five section of very continuous rapids where there's no respite. We paddled a 3km section that was very demanding. It was only 'for those who can', a style of paddling that requires constant concentration and allows no mistakes. We hardly breathed until we found the bridge that marked the exit.

Final thoughts

And so the three weeks we had to explore the island's rivers went by. What began as a frustrating and unsuccessful journey through the south, ended up bearing fruit in the east of the island, where the concentration of rivers is greater. We were left with the pain of having to make the return trip when the thaw was at its peak.

Months of planning and preparation were left behind although, like any adventure trip worth its salt, the trip had countless ups and downs and a great deal of improvisation. After a year in the dry dock, we were back on an expedition with friends, as if it were a new beginning. It's in nature and in the rivers where we are ourselves, where we feel fulfilled and I can't think of a better place than Iceland to have started again.