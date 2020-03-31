The snapshot:

November 13, 2018, Stubai Glacier, Austria. Anna Gasser just catapulted female snowboarding into a new dimension. The big air and slopestyle powerhouse became the first woman in history to perform a triple underflip.

A Cab 1260 Triple Underflip, to be precise. On her first attempt.

First female Cab Triple Cork in Stubai © Pally Learmond/Prime Park Sessions

The doubts:

No one thought it was possible. Even Gasser severely doubted herself. Such was the difficulty of the trick that even when practising on an airbag it appeared an impossible task. “It didn’t feel very good and I was about to take that goal off my list”.

The Austrian knew the consequences if the trick went wrong. Over-rotate on the third flip and the chances of a safe landing were slim-to-none. But on that November day, the conditions seemed perfect and it was time to conquer the seemingly unachievable.

The commitment:

Normally when trying a new trick, Gasser would plan it weeks in advance, but after nailing a few double corks on the huge kicker, the then-27-year-old decided the time was right to attempt the triple.

“The take-off was in perfect condition, I had a lot of pop and felt in control in the air – so I just decided to go for it! I didn’t tell anyone and I stomped it on my first try. The trick was one of my bigger goals but I didn’t think I’d be able to land it that early in the season!” she said.

I had a lot of pop and felt in control in the air – so I just decided to go for it

Anna Gasser © Mirja Geh / Red Bull Content Pool

The legacy:

“It doesn't feel like such a big thing, but I guess it's another milestone in women's snowboarding!” Gasser might have wanted to downplay the importance of crushing a trick that required technique, power and ultimate commitment, but the ramifications were huge.