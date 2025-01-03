Anna Gasser’s best moments: The tricks that gave her queen status

What an impressive career snowboarding queen Anna Gasser has had! And it's hard to believe - while many of her competitors have been snowboarding since childhood, the Carinthian only really got going on the board 12 years ago. She picked up the necessary body awareness from artistic gymnastics, driven by her ambition and passion, and became one of her era's defining athletes. ESPY Award, Austrian Sportswoman of the Year, the Transworld 'Women's Rider of the Year' and 'Women's Readers Choice Award': not just the victories but the unique moments and tricks that Anna Gasser has invented.

Immerse yourself in the world of Anna Gasser with the documentary The Spark Within and follow her journey from artistic gymnast to world-class snowboarder.

1 h 1 min Anna Gasser – The Spark Within Follow snowboard superstar Anna Gasser over a decade to see how she changed the snowboarding landscape.

Nine victories and a total of 19 podium places in the World Cup, two-time freestyle and big air World Cup overall winner as well as slopestyle World Cup winner - and to top it all off, 10 medals at the Olympic Games, World Championships and X-Games. Gasser has won everything you can win in her sport. But one thing at a time...

01 2013 - Cab Double Cork 900

What a start to her freestyle snowboarding career. Gasser celebrated her World Cup debut in January 2013, and by November 2013, she had already put everyone else in the shade. She was the first woman to stand a Cab Double Cork 900 - the first exclamation mark for the snowboarder, who was to cause a furore in the years to come.

02 2015 - the first medal

Gasser proved her strong nerves when she won her first medal at a major event. And it wasn't just any World Championships; it was her home World Championship on the Kreischberg. In the third run of the slopestyle competition, she conjured up a brilliant run in the Styrian snow and skied to a silver medal.

Anna Gasser in action © Dom Daher/Red Bull Content Pool

03 2016-2018 - Anna Gasser dominates the world elite

From 2016 to 2018, the Carinthian turned the snowboard competitions into Gasser festivals. She dominated her competitors in both slopestyle and big air and won many important contests and World Cup stages. Gold (2016) and silver (2017) in Big Air at the Winter X-Games in Aspen, gold in Slopestyle and bronze in Big Air at the X-Games Norway 2017. In the same year, Gasser also crowned herself Big Air World Champion at the Snowboard World Championships in Sierra Nevada with the highest score of 100 points and secured the overall Big Air World Cup two years in a row. In November 2017, the then-26-year-old became the first female snowboarder to be honoured as 'Sportswoman of the Year' in Austria.

04 2018 - GOLD to the power of two

Gasser achieved something extraordinary in 2018: she won the big air gold double - both at the Winter X Games in Aspen and at the Winter Games in Pyeongchang, she jumped in a league of her own. Gasser won gold medals in the two most important competitions in her sport, making her an icon of female snowboarding.

05 2019 - Cab Double Cork 1260

Snowboarding is not just about medals and victories - it's also about developing the sport. And Gasser has repeatedly set new standards in this specialised discipline. During video filming in Obergurgl, she became the first woman to achieve a Cab Double Cork 1260 after a long injury break - in the same year, she won gold again in Big Air at the X-Games Norway in Fornebu.

1 min Anna Gasser's Cab Double Cork 1260 Anna Gasser did it again, ending her topsy-turvy season in style with a world-first Cab Double Cork 1260 in Obergurgl, Austria.

06 2020 - Big Air gold at the X-Games Norway

The Big Air competitions at the X-Games Norway felt like a "home game" for Gasser. She was also unbeatable there in 2020 and won her third gold medal.

07 2022 - Anna Gasser makes herself immortal

Gasser made sporting history in February 2022 - and how. It was certainly one of the most emotional moments of her career. Just one day after her partner Clemens Millauer broke his ankle during training at the Winter Games in Beijing, she was the defending champion in the big air competition. After two of three jumps, Gasser was in second place and knew that the silver medal was secure. But then she unleashed the Cab Double Cork 1260 in her final attempt and landed it perfectly. That jump made Gasser a two-time Winter Games champion - and immortal.

08 2024 – Learning new tricks, literally

Gasser soaring through cloudy skies © Frederik Kalbermatten/Red Bull Content Pool

At the start of the 2024-25 season, for the first time, the snowboarding superstar landed a new trick on the Stubai Glacier – Cab 1260, which is a triple somersault with three and a half turns around its own axis. She passed another milestone by finishing third at the FIS Big Air World Cup in Beijing, China. Gasser added another level to her new trick, debuting a Cab Triple Cork 1260 with Drunk Driver Tomb in Beijing.