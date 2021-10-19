The trailer for Anna Gasser's inspiring new film The Spark Within is here

Anna Gasser has proven that she's the most progressive woman in snowboard history. From landing the world's first Double Cork and Triple Underflip to claiming the first gold medal in Big Air at PyeongChang, her résumé speaks for itself, and ultimately, deserves to be featured on the big screen.

In her new full-length documentary, The Spark Within captures an intimate portrait of Gasser’s swift rise from snowboard latecomer to international superstar. Shot over the past decade, the film uses behind-the-scenes footage and in-depth interviews to showcase her perseverance and drive to boost women’s snowboarding into a new realm.

“With commitment and motivation, she really sets a new level,” explained professional snowboarder Julia Marino. “She’s always out there grinding, doing big tricks, taking slams and getting up and doing it again – that’s something that really stands out about Anna.”

Anna Gasser at the Red Bull Performance Camp in Saas-Fee © Lorenz Richard

Gasser took the world by storm when she became the first woman to land a Double Cork 900 in 2013 – and from then on, it’s been all gas, no brakes. X Games gold medals, FIS world cup overall victories and multiple world-first trick stomps… You name it, she’s done it with style.

Fellow professional snowboarder and long-time friend Spencer O’Brien’s reaction to Gasser’s world-first Triple Underflip says it best: “Her landing that trick really ended the days of ‘good for a girl.’ That was just good for any snowboarder.”

She just loves going snowboarding and her passion for the sport is incredible Mark McMorris

Beyond the podiums and world-firsts, The Spark Within gives viewers a raw and realistic look at setbacks and injuries that come with being a professional snowboarder, as well as Gasser’s genuine passion and love for the sport.

When she’s not strapped in, she’s dreaming about lapping with her best friends. When she bails, she’s running back up the hill for one more hit. Even when she’s injured, she’s continuously adapting her style to ride through the pain. For Gasser, snowboarding is everything, and she wouldn’t trade it for the world.

“Just because she rides a lot of contests doesn’t mean she’s just a contest person,” added Mark McMorris . “She just loves going snowboarding, and her passion for the sport is incredible.”