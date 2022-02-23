Snowboarding
Join Anna Gasser's unmissable mission to become the complete snowboarder
"I want to try and do it all. It's not over yet" says the Austrian snowboard superstar on the release of her latest video.
She's the reigning queen of Big Air snowboarding, but dominating the contest scene is no longer enough for Anna Gasser. Check out the new video in the player above to follow her progression as she aims to become a "complete snowboarder" by venturing out onto the streets and into the backcountry to shoot some spectacular parts.
Gasser, who you can also watch in 2021's The Spark Within, confirmed her place at the top of the Big Air game when she successfully defended her title in Beijing this winter. She remains the only female athlete to have ever won Big Air gold on the biggest stage of them all.
Having accomplished so many of her professional dreams already, the 30-year-old could be forgiven for taking a step back and taking life easy for a while, but that's not in her nature.
Fellow Austrian snowboarder – and someone it's safe to say knows Gasser better than most – Clemens Millauer reveals: "Anna will always try to improve herself. She just never stops setting new goals."
Just because I won a competition, it doesn't mean I'm going to stop snowboarding
In this latest video, we see Gasser attempt her first-ever street shoot, while also venturing out into the backcountry to dig her own lines and build her own jumps. It's a glimpse of what's to come in the future. Gasser says: "A lot of people ask me why I keep going after the Games, having already reached all those goals? Just because I won a competition, it doesn't mean I'm going to stop snowboarding. I want to be known as a well-rounded snowboarder who's good in more aspects. I want to try and do it all. I feel there's so much more to do for me. It's not over yet."
And while she admits competitions are still fun and she's "not quite ready to move on," Gasser is now fully intent on progressing her snowboarding career in different environments. The kickers might be different, but she's still fixated on landing. "I have a similar feeling when dropping into a backcountry jump as I do in competition, I want to land. Because you don't have that many tries, it matters more," she reveals.
Balancing learning entirely new skills alongside maintaining your level at the top of competitive snowboarding is no easy task, but taking the difficult route is nothing new to Gasser. After all, this is the same athlete who left home aged 18 to live and train by herself 9,500km away in Mammoth Mountain, California, to develop as a rider.
American snowboard legend Travis Rice sums it up: "Over time it always comes out, who are the ones that are humble enough to fail and open to persevere through it; who are willing to look foolish and learn through failure? That really shows the character. Those are the ones that end up on top."