A change is as good as a rest? Not if you're super athlete Toni Palzer

Moving from one pro sport to another is never easy, but ski mountaineering athlete Anton 'Toni' Palzer is attempting just that as he embarks on his debut as a professional cyclist. Never one to take things easy, he'll be tackling the Tour of the Alps, a prestigious week-long road cycling stage race that travels through the mountainous regions of Austria and Italy.

No mountain has ever been too steep for Palzer. When not climbing and skiing on one, he's running on them as an elite mountain runner. The German has enjoyed considerable success in both sports. In ski mountaineering he's a multiple International Ski Mountaineering Federation (ISMF) World Cup winner, while in mountain running he won Red Bull Dolomitenmann in 2016 and in 2020 completed the Watzmann crossing in under three hours , among many other achievements. The challenge for him now is to conquer those same familiar mountain ranges in the Alps on his bike.

Palzer enjoys the Alps however he gets up them © Christopher Kelemen/Red Bull Content Pool

“I always joked to those close to me that one day I would be a professional cyclist," explains Palzer.

This brave new world as a professional cyclist begins for Palzer with German World Tour team BORA-hansgrohe. The team is an established powerhouse in road cycling and has probably one of road cycling biggest stars and personalities in Peter Sagan. So how did Palzer come under BORA's radar to earn himself a professional contract?

Palzer took up cycling initially as a training aid

It all started on two wheels for Palzer when the 28-year-old wanted to change up his training for his ski mountaineering and mountain running endeavours. An Austrian friend, Lukas Pöstlberger, who happens to be a professional cyclist, suggested going out for a ride. He said he'd ask a coach at his professional team to offer some advice on how Palzer could use bike training to advance in his two sports. That trainer was Helmut Dollinger and the team Dollinger was a member of staff at was BORA-hansgrohe.

Palzer and Dollinger began working together in May of 2020. The numbers Palzer was returning on his training rides through the year were impressive, as were performance measures like his V̇O₂ levels. Dollinger and BORA's management began to take notice. Dollinger in particular thought Palzer had a chance of making it as pro cyclist. Palzer himself was unsure, but eventually came around to the idea.

"At some point I sat with the bosses at BORA-hansgrohe and they asked: 'Toni, can you imagine switching to cycling?' Of course I wondered if I could make it as a professional cyclist. Ultimately, however, I thought: If you don't take the chance now, you'll 100 percent regret it in 10 years time. Nobody knows whether it will work – but I have to try."

If you don't leave your comfort zone, you can't move forward Anton Palzer

Time to get serious

BORA were willing to offer a contract and Palzer was ready to accept. First things first though, there was a ski mountaineering season to complete with racing at the ISMF World Cup series before he committed to cycling full-time and retired from ski mountaineering participation for now. When a break in the World Cup season allowed it in January, Palzer attended a BORA training camp at Lake Garda and got to meet his future team-mates. These include Sagan and fellow favoured team leaders in Emanuel Buchmann and Lennard Kämna.

The curtain only came down on Palzer's ski mountaineering career at the ISMF World Championships in March this year. As always showing full commitment, he signed off with a second place in the vertical race. Since then he's been working hard on the bike, getting miles in his legs to build up endurance, learning the team tactics and specific skills that are part of road cycling. In the lead up to the Tour of the Alps, Palzer has spent time on Gran Canaria in the last few weeks to get some miles in his legs in the high mountains.

Role at BORA

It's as a domestique, helping his team leader whoever it may be, where his immediate role as a pro cyclist for BORA will be. Palzer is just grateful for the opportunity.

“It's an unexpected turn in my athletic career. I know that I still have a lot to learn on the bike and in the peloton. If you don't leave your comfort zone, you can't move forward.”

Palzer (right) with BORA-hansgrohe general manager, Ralph Denk © BORA-hansgrohe

The German team plan to use Palzer in one-day races and week-based stage races where climbing is part of the parcours.

"We see a lot of potential in Toni. Especially when it comes to the high mountains. We'll see where the journey goes. We take it step by step,” says BORA's general manager Ralph Denk

Debuting at the Tour of the Alps

The Tour of the Alps is a perfect event for Palzer to begin his racing career. He grew up on the German-Austrian border in the mountain village of Ramsau. The Alps have been his playground from a young age and he knows the range like the back of his hand. He'll also have a familiar friend in Lukas Pöstlberger racing alongside him on the Tour. Remember it was Pöstlberger who introduced him to BORA in the first place.

"When I found out that Pösti was on the Tour of the Alps, I was super happy," says Palzer.

Also racing for BORA at the Tour of Alps is Ben Zwiehoff. Zwiehoff is another newcomer, having previously raced cross-country mountain biking. In the Tour of the Alps, Zwiehoff, Palzer and their other team-mates will ride and protect team leader Emanuel Buchmann in the general classification.

Anton Palzer training with with the BORA-hansgrohe team in Italy © Christof Kreutzer

It will be easy to spot Palzer at the Tour of the Alps if you're watching the racing live on television. He'll be wearing a cycling helmet with the Red Bull logo as opposed to BORA's normal colours.

What are Toni Palzer's personal goals? To cross the finish line at the end of the five stages of the Tour of Alps. That would be a good return from his road cycling debut.

Tour of the Alps stages

A total of 21 teams will be at the start of this year's Tour of the Alps. Many top riders use the five stages over a total of 716km as an important form test for the Giro d'Italia which follows in May.

Stage 1 - April 19: Brixen to Innsbruck (140.6km)

Stage 2 - April 20: Innsbruck to Feichten im Kaunertal (121.5km)

Stage 3 - April 21: Imst to Naturns (162km)

Stage 4 - April 22: Naturns to Valle del Chiese / Pieve di Bono (168.6km)

Stage 5 - April 23: Valle del Chiese/Idroland to Riva del Garda (120.9km)

