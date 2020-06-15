Are pump tracks on the rise in Sweden?

Pump tracks entered the Swedish scene with a big bang last summer with the World Championship Qualifier Event hosted in Järvsö. An event that attracted so many riders from all over the country that it was one of the biggest qualifier events in the world. The pump track itself was the first of its kind in Scandinavia. Built by Velosolutions Scandinavia, its unique design has become a huge success amongst riders of all ages and all abilities.

Pump tracks have been popping up all over the country for the last couple of years and their popularity seem to increase with each new build. So why is this discipline suddenly on the rise, how do you build a pump track that suits all kinds of riders and wheels and will there be another Qualifier event in Sweden this summer? We catch up with Johan Lindström from Velosolutions Scandinavia , just as their third pump track stands ready to welcome the masses in Järpås, to find out.

Hello Johan, tell us a bit about your new pump track?

It’s located in a small town named Järpås , just outside Lidköping , just next to a school so hopefully it’ll be a place where students get to hang out both during their free time and during sports lessons. And it’s of course open for anyone to ride, not just students.

We’ve been digging for about four weeks now, used a total of 2500 ton gravel and 200 ton asphalt to create it, and it is open to the public from the beginning of June.

The new pump track in Järpås. © Velosolutions Scandinavia

Pump track in the making. © Velosolutions Scandinavia

Hard at work. © Velosolutions Scandinavia

It’s actually the local skate club Järpås SkateFörening who’s initiated the whole thing. I think it’s amazing to see sports clubs think outside the box and create something that can be used by several different user groups. A skate bowl for example would have limited to usage to only skateboarders, but a pump track works for all wheel-based sports and can be used by all ages and all abilities.

What does the design look like?

It’s completely different from the two pump tracks we’ve previously built in Järvsö. It’s slightly smaller, 1500 square meters, and it has two loops: one main line and one smaller loop for the youngest kids. There is also a rail in the kids loop for the skaters.

The big loop has a really unique design with eight or nine corners. I know what you’re thinking: “that’s a lot of corners”, and to be honest, we were all a little skeptical. But it’s turned out great and it’s so much fun to ride. It’s almost like slalom skiing, riding corner after corner. A really cool concept. And really good fun!

How do you make sure that your pump tracks are fun for both beginners and more advanced riders?

Well, it’s all about user groups and design. First, we talk to the municipality or sports club about what type of clients they have in mind and we also consider aspects like where it’s going to be built. For example, is it going to be next to a school with young kids or next to a bike club with lots of good riders?

As for the design, we always try to think outside the box and in a three dimensional way. It’s not just “a loop” that goes round and round, it should be a design that encourages creativity and that can be ridden in many different ways. Kids and adults should never get bored of riding it and of the possibilities it can offer. I love to watch kids and youth find their own lines through a pump track. It’s one of the reasons we never have arrows for example, as we don’t want to restrict any creativity.

From this... © Velosolutions Scandinavia

... to this. One main loop and one small loop with a rail. © Velosolutions Scandinavia

Why are pump tracks becoming so popular in Sweden?

During our first year, we felt like the notion of pump tracks was so new in Sweden that it was hard to explain to people why they are so great and worth investing in. I believe that our first pump track build in Järvsö was of huge importance and has been a big stepping stone to getting the word out there. Now instead of just explaining the concept, we can show local politicians and sports clubs what it’s all about and I think it’s made them open their eyes to how great of an investment it is.

The notion of pump tracks are gaining momentum, and I think that once local politicians really understand them, pump tracks will become even more popular and can have a very positive impact on overall health and activity of the population, especially youth. In fact, we are talking to people within the Swedish government about this specific issue as they are currently looking at youth and activity and are about to conduct a big national survey on the matter.

I’m a firm believer of spontaneous activity, things that naturally initiate people to be active, and I feel like pump tracks do just that. I think that they should be a natural part of every town or city. Located centrally, so that it becomes a natural meeting point, and can be used by a large number of people. Quite a few people who’ve I talked to want to locate a pump track in the outskirts of some forest or a secluded area, but to me that is the wrong way to go about it. A pump track should be located in the center, close to good facilities, parking spots and benches so that it is easy for people to use them.

Your pump track in Järvsö stood host to last year’s Swedish World Championship Qualification event - did you expect it to be such a success?

Not at all! It was amazing to experience and be part of it all. That it was one of the biggest Qualifier events in 2019 was like a cherry on top. It was so cool to see that many participant, and especially women, racing.

It’s amazing how quickly this discipline has grown both here in Sweden and internationally. Pump track even became a UCI sanctioned discipline last autumn and that means a lot for such a young sport. Here in Sweden, there are similar talks about creating a national championship status for the sport so that we are able to have a legit Swedish Championship race. On top, there might be a Scandinavian Cup in 2021. Lots of fun things in the making!

Johan at the big World Championship Final in 2019. © Dan Griffith/Red Bull Content Pool

This year’s Championship Qualifier in Järvsö has been postponed, any news on the matter?

Of course I hope that we can still host it but it depends on the current situation. For now the Swedish round has been postponed to September and the big final in Leogang in Switzerland has been postponed to October. The final in Leogang will be held at the same time as World Championship in both Downhill and XCO, so if it happens it will an amazing experience. But like I said earlier, it all depends on the situation. We just have to wait and see.

A World Championship Qualifier event sounds very serious, who can compete?

Anybody who’s 17 years old and older and who has a race license. You don’t have to be a pro, you can be a complete beginner if you’d like. You can always get a one-day race license just to participate and you can ride any kind of bike: a BMX, a hardtail or a full-suss MTB. It’s just a good, fun day out!