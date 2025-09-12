Mondo Duplantis 2.0: Here's what he (hasn't) changed since day one

I think I’m a lot more structured. I would say in some ways, very different as far as just my knowledge, whether it comes to the physical part of it or the psychological part of sports. I think I’m just better in all those types of aspects, especially keeping care of my body, too, understanding the importance of recovery and how much that means to training. Just to keep everything going forward and keep improving. So I would say, in some ways, quite similar, but also different in the sense of just maybe an improved version, more mature version, too.