Armand Duplantis showcases mental strength in tough world championship win

For a brief moment, the athletics world was on the edge of its seat as it anticipated a seismic upset. It was prime time in Glasgow, UK, when Armand 'Mondo' Duplantis embarked on his third attempt at 5.85m during the pole vault final at the World Indoor Athletics Championships.

Usually, this height would be routine for the triple World Champion (one indoor before to Glasgow and two outdoor) and reigning champion from the Tokyo Games in 2021. However, this time Mondo was struggling. Just minutes earlier, two-time world champion Sam Kendricks from the United States and Greek athlete Emmanouil Karalis had both cleared 5.85m in a single attempt. Could the master be dethroned?

Since his defeat as a collegiate athlete at the 2019 Doha World Championships, where he finished second, Duplantis has dominated every major championship he has entered. Under pressure, the Swede found his way. A few minutes later, a preliminary failure at 5.95m added another layer of tension, but again he responded like the champion he is, clearing the height on his second attempt.

Duplantis in action at the Mondo Classic 2024 © Richard Ström/Red Bull Content Pool This was the hardest I've ever worked. It took a lot out of me Armand Duplantis

Duplantis reclaimed his top spot just in time, once again proving he's in a league of his own. He then attempted to break his own world record by one centimetre after clearing 6.05m, but it wasn't to be his day.

"This was the hardest I've ever worked," Duplantis confessed. "It took a lot out of me today. More than I would have liked. A bit sloppier than I'd prefer as well, especially with some of those attempts. Even though I was the favourite, pole vaulting is challenging even at heights I should easily clear. I was up against it quite a few times and I'm relieved I managed to pull it off on the third attempt."

Discover what it takes to become a serial world record breaker in the Mind Set Win podcast episode below with Duplantis:

Duplantis doesn’t easily crumble

Duplantis may not have set a new world record but he demonstrated that even under pressure and not on his best day, he doesn't easily crumble. He explained: "There's always pressure on the last attempt because you're on the line, but I always try to see it positively.

"If I have one attempt left, then I have a chance. I try not to overthink it, learn from the mistakes I made on the first two, and put it all together. I gave my mom too many scares tonight. I think she got quite nervous watching me there. I knew I had it under control. I'll have to apologise for that. I'm glad I could secure the win for her. She's my inspiration."

Mondo (in action in Sweden) cleared 6.05m in Glasgow to secure the win © Richard Ström/Red Bull Content Pool

At 24, Duplantis keeps racking up medals on the global stage, steadily closing in on the iconic pole vaulter Sergei Bubka's record of six outdoor world titles and four indoor. This year already, Mondo could do better than the legend in the ultimate competition.

By defending his title at the Games in Paris, he would become the second pole vaulter in history to achieve this feat, nearly seventy years after the American Bob Richards. While 2024 may have started more slowly than usual for Duplantis, it's only the beginning.